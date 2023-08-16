NEIWAI Unveils 2023 Autumn and Winter Collection – Presence: Body and Clothing

NEIWAI, a lifestyle brand specializing in underwear, casual wear, and intimate clothing, has recently unveiled its 2023 autumn and winter new product exhibition in Shanghai. The exhibition, titled “Presence: Body and Clothing,” showcases NEIWAI’s brand concept that focuses on both the body and clothing.

Inspired by the vibrant energy of Flamenco female dancers, NEIWAI has introduced a range of elegant, dynamic, relaxing, and flowing new products for the upcoming autumn and winter seasons. The aim is to provide contemporary women with more clothing options that align with their real body feelings and demands.

The NEIWAI Inside and Outside 2023 Autumn and Winter New Product Exhibition features a delicate space design language that revolves around soft and powerful curves. Natural woody plants adorn the semi-open and semi-surrounding areas, while the rich and warm low-saturated color scheme complements the unique temperament of the new season products. The delicate wool series is displayed under an oval-shaped glass ceiling, allowing natural light to illuminate the collection. The ballet dancing series, on the other hand, is elegantly presented in combination with the space’s arc structure. The festival series, which revolves around the “Flamenco Red” color system, adds a touch of charm to the exhibition.

The 2023 autumn and winter series by NEIWAI seamlessly integrates Flamenco’s emotional and straightforward aesthetic language into fashion expression. The collection includes a soft inner layer and a bright outer layer, catering to the diverse life scenes of modern women. The wool skin layer offers four groups of NEIWAI’s signature wool yarns, including fine silk plush, cashmere, merino wool, and water-soluble wool. These materials are light, silky, dense, and velvet, providing satisfaction throughout different seasons. Attention to detail has been equally important, with the craftsmanship carefully polished to ensure durability, convenience, and easy care. The design and tailoring of the collection adhere to the body curve, presenting a soft, delicate, and feminine style. Additionally, NEIWAI has innovatively created a wool soft suit using environmentally friendly fabrics blended with ultra-fine merino wool and fishnet nylon, adding nylon fibers for increased crispness and neatness. This sustainable approach aims to offer a simple and straightforward way of dressing.

NEIWAI ACTIVE, the brand’s sportswear line, presents a balance between sports aesthetics and everyday style in its new season products. The ballet dance series, a prime example of elegance, features loose sweaters, woven trousers, and draped outerwear that highlight a modern Hiplet-themed ballet mixed with Flamenco dance imagery. Meanwhile, the Ski Resort ski series is designed to meet the needs of outdoor sports during the snow season, incorporating waterproof and windproof woven fabrics as well as soft and warm wool materials.

The 2023 autumn and winter series products by NEIWAI will be available for purchase through the brand’s official online mall and national offline stores. With its focus on providing clothing choices that cater to the real body feelings and demands of contemporary women, NEIWAI continues to establish itself as a leading lifestyle brand in the industry.

