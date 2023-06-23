Nejamkis: “Scioli is better known than Wado, but the formula with Manzur expresses Peronism”

The director of Opina Argentina, Facundo Nejamkisasserted that Daniel Scioli it is “lacking a structure to compete at the national level with the whole of Peronism.” In turn, the strategies larreta in the electoral scenarios and the differences between the vote of Javier Milei and Patricia Bullrichin Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9).

We have a first electoral scenario, which is that of the inmates of the PASO, and once in a conversation with you we mentioned that the strategy for the primaries was different, and the ideal candidate for them, than later the first and second round elections.

For these STEP, is there a strategy for Horacio Rodríguez Larreta to show himself tough and closer to the right to compete with Patricia Bullrich, who if she succeeds will have to change to become moderate again?

The characteristic of the dispute in the PASO, which is different from what happens in the general election and different from the strategy that must be followed in a ballot, is the fight for the hard nuclei, which are under discussion today, because they do not we know how much it will get Javier Miley.

The challenge is not to win the elections but to change people’s lives

Neither will how much hard core Peronism will have left after this experience of government of Alberto Fernandezwith inflation and political divisions, nor how much Juntos por el Cambio has left after the emergence of a new alternative opposition force of which we still do not have the exact volume or dimension.

So, the fight for that hard core forces larreta to be tougher than his personal characteristics and leadership conditions are.

And one way of trying to varnish himself with that hardness, which does not come naturally to him because he does not have Bullrich’s conditions for that role, is by covering him with figures that accompany him and have that function.

The designation of Miguel Angel Pichetto as the head of the list he goes in that direction, and Gerardo Morales that he was a figure that everyone mentioned as a possible vice-presidential candidate after the events in Jujuy, seems to meet those conditions. It is necessary to see if all this can correct this circumstance.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta presented Gerardo Morales as a candidate for vice: “He is a guy who is the bank”

An element that also helps Larreta is the chance to abroaden its coalition towards the center if Peronism offers a more radical formula, so to speak. That is to say, For Larreta it is better to have Axel Kicillof or Wado de Pedro in front of him than to have Sergio Massa or to a more moderate candidate.

So it seems to me that Larreta will move there and that is his search, that is, to incorporate something more moderate and, at the same time, try to dispute with Pichetto and Morales the hardest voters of JxC.

In your studies, if they are based on public opinion, how do they give you the chances that Larreta or Bullrich will succeed in the JvC STEP?

We have a succession of face-to-face surveys that started in March and, at that time, the difference was quite wide in favor of Larreta, it was eight points. The following month, that difference dropped to five or six points, depending on how we measured the scenario, and in May, that difference was reduced to two pointsand now we have it sustained at a difference in favor of Larreta of between two and three points.

Bullrich: “The day after winning the PASO, we are going to receive the others”

We are talking, and it is good to clarify, about the methodology of face-to-face surveys, because it may be that you see other characteristics, which are online or by telephone, which is not that they are wrong, simply that we assess that they have a bias towards more radicalized sectors and I think that sometimes makes the toughest candidates overstated in those polls. But hey, it’s our look and that’s why We are doing face-to-face surveys, domiciliary, as the books say what to do.

This Thursday Daniel Scioli officially launched his candidacy, surprised there by having Hugo Moyano as the first candidate for deputy for Buenos Aires and, at the same time, it was announced that Wado de Pedro together with Juan Manzur is the other formula that most represents Kirchnerism. How do you see that inmate within what used to be the Frente de Todos?

It gives me the feeling that, beyond the popularity Daniel Scioli is better known than Wado de Pedro, but the formula with Juan Manzur expresses the whole of Peronism. Since 2003 for this part, the hegemonic sector within Peronism is the one led by Cristina Kirchner: of every three votes that Peronism has, two are Kirchnerists.

Wado in that formula expresses that, and then there is Manzur, who is a governor who has been successful in recent weeks in his province, in which he won by a considerable difference for the economic context of Argentina and taking into account that he represents the ruling party and which, at the same time, would give the sensation that it expresses to the Peronism of the interior, of the governors, does not intervene much in the national political game.

Juan Grabois dropped his candidacy to support Wado de Pedro

And, on this occasion, it would give the impression that his figure has a clear representation in that formula. I have the intuition that the majority of the General Confederation of Labor would also support this list.

On the other side is the figure of Scioli, with his popularity, better known than Wado, but lacking a structure to compete at the national level with Peronism as a whole.

At first glance, it seems like an uneven choice and one tends to think that the Wado and Manzur formula should be imposed with some comfort. In principle, based on the measurements that one made, the weight that Cristina has and the structure of Peronism in the interior of the country, one tends to think that the fight should be more favorable to Wado and Manzur, almost two to one: an election from 20 to 10, from 18 to 7, depending on how much volume Peronism has.

Unión por la Patria formalizes this Friday the Wado formula of Pedro-Juan Manzur

How many fewer votes does Peronism as a whole have, the more in favor it would be for Wado, if I understand correctly. Because if fewer people vote for Peronism, wouldn’t the one who is leaving Peronism be Cristina’s hard core?

Exact. If one analyzes what Peronism was left with today from the 48% or 49% it took in 2019, when it was her and Alberto’s formula, one realizes that it is mostly the hard core, that is, it is not by chance that Cristina is the dominant figure of PeronismBecause no matter what happens, there is a nucleus of 25% of Argentine society that accompanies his political bets, whatever the result, so that is what gives him that power.

If Peronism got 25% in this primary, which one says “is it possible or not”, is a question mark, but the polls indicate that it could get. Most likely it is a Kirchnerist vote, so it is difficult to think that those voters prefer Scioli over Wado, who is a kind of “spoiled child” of Cristinaas a kind of political promise.

Now, as we said at the beginning, then you have to go out and compete at the national level, so the question is whether the Wado and Manzur formula is also one to win the election, and there I would tell you that other questions arise.

Pichichi-Wado: open end

Would the risk of starting third be the other point? In that sense, how are you measuring Milei, if she is corroborated in your studies that her intention to vote has been decreasing in recent months?

We do not have that measure of Javier Milei’s collapse that we see circulating as news in recent weeks. What we do have is that MIlei had a growth momentum that went from 15 to 20 and from 20 to 25 and even passed the 25 barrier, standing between 25 and 30 in May. And in June we have it below 25 points, around 23.

But it’s not yet a crash, they can be variations of the different moments that the electoral campaign has. Also of the mistakes that he could have had in the assembly of his provincial structure and his provincial candidacies. The campaign hasn’t started yet, as of Monday another movie starts and there you have to see how the cards are dealt.

When one sees that when the great national conflicts take place, for example, that of Jujuyone tends to see again the fight between the two great blocks, which are Kirchnerism on the one hand, leading Peronism, and on the other hand, you see JxC as a unified block, trying to oppose each other, and there the figure is diluted of Milei and her political force.

Marcela Pagano will be a pre-candidate for deputy of Javier Milei in the province of Buenos Aires

What happens is that I don’t know how much it is or what is so relevant in news terms, dominating the heads of the voters, because in reality they have a different agenda.

For example, I tell you the name of Carlos Kikuchi and you know who he is, your journalists too, but I don’t know if the citizens who vote in the election know who he is. So sometimes they are very relevant to us, but to the ordinary citizen they may not be.

This does not mean that the Milei phenomenon, for reasons of not having a sufficiently developed structure at the country level, for not being able to cover the 110,000 tables that must be covered and audited, that is, due to a series of organizational restrictions, is closer to 20 than to 25 or 30 points.

But it seems to me that it is too soon to make a sentence and say “this has deflated, it’s over, we’re back in the Kirchnerism and anti-Kirchnerism fight.”

Patricia Bullrich adds Maximiliano Guerra to the PASO dance: he will head the list of deputies for CABA

Is there some kind of overlap between the fact that if Bullrich goes up, Milei goes down, in the same way that, for example, the candidacy of Facundo Manes, since Morales had become Larreta’s vice-president, would take away votes on the side of moderation from Larreta? And, at the same time, Bullrich’s candidacy, growing or decreasing, has a kind of X with Milei’s? Is this overlap between more extreme and moderate candidates correct?

The second, yes, for sure. First, with some reservations. It is clear when you see the scenarios if you take out Manes, larreta It goes up or down based on the number of votes Manes has in that poll.

In the last measurements we made, we had Manes between two and four points. So, if we took it out of the measurements, almost all of those votes went to Larreta, none in general or very few go to Bulrrich.

Fara on Milei: “It is a very personal project that does not seek to generate structures”

Milei’s vote is not the same as Bullrich’sAlthough it may be that a certain profile of voters is similar in ideological terms, the reality is that the voters are not of the same profile. The Milei voter is young and male, the Bullrich voter is one of the largest age groups and, above all, more women than men. So it is not a vote that necessarily has the same profile and is shared.

Yes we can say that if Milei’s strength loses volume in the face of the STEP, JxC gets strongerbut I couldn’t tell you exactly how those voters are distributed and you don’t necessarily have to make an association between the Bullrich and Milei voter, because it’s not proven in the polls, at least, we haven’t proven it.

BL JL

