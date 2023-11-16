NEMOREUS

Orcunadoras – Chapter Three: Rogue

(Folk Metal)

Label: Running Wild Productions

Format: (EP)

Release: 20.10.2023

The Viennese folk metallers NEMOREUS have now reached the third of four parts of their “Orcunadoras” series and can once again impress with their three new tracks lasting a good eleven minutes.

While the first output of the series “Warriors” still had growls and was reminiscent of the Celtic metallers SUIDAKRA, the follow-up “Wanderer” completely omitted them and primarily offered quieter, catchy folk fare with haunting vocals. And the men and women continue on the third part “Rogue”. Nevertheless, folk metal fans should get their money’s worth here again.

With German text, “Angst” can immediately set the direction and thus follows on seamlessly from its predecessor. Anthemic vocals, traditional heavy metal riffs and all sorts of classic folk instruments create a homely atmosphere for genre fans. A certain dramaturgy can definitely be heard in Fabian Zechmeister’s voice.

“Orcunadoras” also has lively folk rhythms, but still seems darker and relies more on atmosphere, but is also easy on the ear. “We Sleep In Hell” sounds more riff-heavy, but also skilfully brings the elements that take you back to the Middle Ages into play.

The three songs don’t offer any major innovations or surprises, but that’s not surprising in the context of a 4-part EP that could possibly be released as a whole album at the end. “Orcunadoras – Chapter Three: Rogue” offers absolutely strong folk metal fare with catchy hymns that make you curious about the finale, where death metallers might get their money’s worth again.

Tracklist „Orcunadoras – Chapter Three: Rogue“:

1. The Demon Inside

2. The Travelling Warrior

3. Into The Dawnlight

Total playing time: 12:16

Band-Links:

