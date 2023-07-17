NENAD VASILIĆ – “Bass & Strings” – mica

NENAD VASILIĆ delivers with his new album “Bass & Strings” (Galileo Music) once again delivers impressive proof of his extraordinary musical qualities.

Judging by the number of his publications in the recent past, Nenad Vasilić is definitely one of the most active artists on the local jazz scene. Hardly a year goes by in which the bassist and composer from Serbia, who has been living and working in Vienna for a long time, does not come up with a new album. The special thing about his releases is not only their number, but above all their always different musical direction and choice of topics. The word “repetition” doesn’t seem to exist in the vocabulary of the indefatigable creative spirit, so he’s always on the lookout for new musical challenges.

Seen in this way, it is not surprising that Nenad Vasilić once again presents himself as an extremely versatile musician on his recently released album “Bass & Strings” and once again surprises everyone. In order to implement his musical ideas, the bassist gathered twenty first-class musicians this time, whose task it was to bring his musical specifications to life. And they mastered this task with flying colors.

As usual, the bassist, who comes from jazz, does not allow himself to be restricted by any genre boundaries in his music. He is open to a wide range of influences from other styles and combines them in a variety of ways with traditional Balkan playing forms to create something musical that stands for itself. The sound that the tracks follow presents itself as an excellent example of a diverse musical expression that tells many different stories in a very atmospheric way. Sometimes the pieces grab you with pure musical passion, sometimes they invite you to dance elegantly or simply let you indulge in a dreamy mood. When listening to the album, you wander through a wide variety of musical places, both distant and close, mysterious as well as familiar. With his numbers, Nenad Vasilić really succeeds in stimulating the imagination to a great extent. A really exciting listening experience.

Michael Ternai

++++

Links:

Nenad Vasilić

Nenad Vasilić (Facebook)

Nenad Vasilić (Instagram)

Galileo Music

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

