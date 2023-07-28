Nest milk pave and jelly

I’m sure this nest milk pave with jelly will surprise you in the first spoonful. That’s because it gets creamy and sweet in the right measure.

Undoubtedly, using a homemade jam will make your pave even tastier. But you can adapt it to whatever is easiest for you.

Super creamy, this nest milk and jelly pavé is the perfect dessert for you to try!

Pavê is one of those recipes that are certainly part of family lunches and special dates. In the classic version, cream is usually mixed with condensed milk, milk, and in some recipes, egg yolk.

However, here, we add powdered milk, which, in addition to more flavor, also brings more creaminess to the pave cream.

What jam to choose for your pave

As I mentioned earlier, without a doubt, making it with homemade jam will make your pave even more delicious. This is because, generally, we use less sugar in the homemade version, as well as we can leave it with more texture, leaving the fruits in slightly larger pieces, as you can see in the photos.

To make your jam at home, I recommend 2 recipe bases, which you can vary in the ingredients. This one takes addition of pectin, an ingredient you can buy at party supply stores. Like this, an apple-based versionwhich will bring the texture you need.

In any case, I suggest that you make a jam that is not too firm to be able to spread it well, but not too liquid so as not to “wet” your pave too much.

If you are going to use an industrialized version, always give preference to versions with less additives and less sweetness, as those with a lot of sugar can make your pave too sweet.

Best cookie to make pave

It is likely that the choice of biscuit varies greatly according to the preference of who makes the recipe and who is going to eat it. Personally, I prefer very crunchy and tasty biscuits and I love using the malted milk version in many of my recipes.

But, without a doubt, the version made with champagne biscuit reminds me of a layer cake, since this biscuit ends up being quite spongy when wet.

Anyway, it is possible to use the maizena version, marie and even stuffed cookies. It varies a lot according to your taste.

My only suggestion is not to overdo it when soaking the biscuit in the milk, that way it will be easier to unmold without losing the layers.

Check out how to make a delicious nest milk pave and jelly

Prep Time:

10 minutes

Cook Time:

15 minutes

Additional Time:

2 hours

Total Time:

2 hours 25 minutes

Very creamy and tasty, this nest milk and jelly pave is a great idea for a change in dessert.

Ingredients

1 can of condensed milk; 200 ml of cream; same measure as the can of whole milk; 1 cup of powdered nest milk; 1/4 cup of cornstarch; 2 tablespoons of sugar – optional; 150 g of champagne biscuit – approximately; 1 cup of milk – to wet the biscuit; approximately 200 g of jelly – we use red fruits.

Instructions

In a pan, start by mixing the condensed milk, the cream, the cornstarch dissolved in the milk and the powdered milk until it forms a uniform cream; ;As we use a homemade jam that is not very sweetened, in the end, we add the amount of sugar mentioned above and mix well. Let it cool for a few minutes; Then, let’s assemble the pavé. Start with a layer of biscuits quickly soaked in milk, followed by a layer of cream and a layer of jam (which should be very thin); Make as many layers as you want and finish with the jam; Then, refrigerate for at least 2 hours and serve well chilled.

Notes

Certainly the mixture of nest milk cream with red fruit jams, whether a mix or just strawberries and raspberries, for example, is delicious. But it is possible to vary with other flavors, especially if they are more citric and sour to break the sweetness of the other ingredients.

More delicious pave recipes

Don’t miss this recipe! Save to your Pinterest