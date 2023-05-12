Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline: the president attends the last welding of pipes

The President of the Nation, Alberto Fernandezleads a videoconference from the Quinta de Olivos, together with the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, at the Palacio de Hacienda, and Agustín Gerez, president of Energía Argentina, from the welding front located near the town of La Reforma, in La Pampa.

This Friday is the last weld of the more than 50,000 pipes that were used for the work of the Nestor Kirchner pipelinewhich will make it possible to reverse the deficit in the energy balance based on the potential of Vaca Muerta.

“It is one of those days that mark history for Argentina”affirmed Sergio Massa, who thanked the presence in the Ministry of Economy of the governor of Neuquén, the general secretary of the UOM and the UOCRA, the presidents of the companies that participated in the daunting task that we have been going through in recent months.

Sergio Massa in the campaign: acts, announcements and candidate’s speech

According to Massa, the commissioning of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline implies a “currency savings 2,100 million dollars and it is added to the purchase and advance payment of winter gas to have less pressure on the reserves”.

“It is a work that should have started in 2018 and, unfortunately, a bad idea to suspend it, in terms of foreign exchange it cost Argentina 8,000 million dollars of reserves”said Massa.

From that last weld hydraulic tests can be completed to which this type of pipeline is subjected to verify the absence of losses or cracks, a technique that is carried out in sections by the contractor companies on the three work fronts and under the supervision of the state-owned Energía Argentina, which is the construction contractor.

“On June 20, As we promised, we will have, with all the hydraulic tests, the gas pipeline working”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=youtube.com/live/95j7JCfzgo4

First section of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline

The construction of the 573 kilometers of gas pipeline and its complementary works required the manufacture of 56,700 welded tubes, 12 meters long and weighing about 5,000 kilos, which were bent and welded in the tenaris plant Located in Valentín Alsina, in the Buenos Aires suburbs.

This first stage of the work that has date of entry into operation on June 20 extends from the gas treatment plant in the Neuquén town of Tratayén, to the other head in Salliqueló in the province of Buenos Aires, which will allow adding an evacuation capacity of 11 million cubic meters per day (MMm3) of gas from Dead cow.

Developing…