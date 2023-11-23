Netcomm and Cosmetica Italia together for the digitalisation of companies in the sector

Listen to the audio version of the article

Netcomm, the Italian digital commerce consortium, and Cosmetica Italia, the Confindustria association representing the national cosmetics industry, announce the agreement which commits the two entities to supporting the development of cosmetic companies in their digital transformation journey. In a context in which digital is an enabler for the development of companies’ business, the partnership between Netcomm and Cosmetica Italia is an opportunity that allows Italian companies to access dedicated activities designed for the world of cosmetics, with important cross-sectoral contaminations .

The agreement, which perfects a collaboration between the two parties that has already been active for years, provides for the launch of a specific Netcomm – Cosmetica Italia Working Group divided into bi-monthly meetings focused on the topics Digital Marketplace B2b and B2c, Digital Export, Digital B2b and B2c Marketing, Digital Payment and Digital Regulation. The meetings aim to share knowledge and success cases, conduct research activities, facilitate comparisons between cosmetics companies and the players in the digital retail supply chains, identify companies’ requests for policy makers and, finally, draft position papers to support companies.

The members of Cosmetica Italia, benefiting from a discounted fee, will have at their disposal over 160 research and publications with a focus on the evolution of the sector, more than 150 training events to understand how to exploit new technologies for the growth of their commercial activity and finally they will be able to receive assistance from expert interlocutors towards national and European institutions. They will also have the opportunity to access the new Netcomm Academy platform for free, which today offers over 200 training contents including videos, events, webinars and working groups to implement their skills in the field of digital retail and digital transition.

«The purchasing landscape in the cosmetics sector is now strongly influenced by the relationship with digital and multi-channel, or rather by the interaction between the virtual dimension and the physical dimension – states Roberto Liscia, President of Netcomm -. Among the changes recorded in the purchasing processes and customer journey of cosmetics buyers we also find greater attention to the types of products, sustainability and immediacy of the service. Thanks to this collaboration we will have the opportunity to further enrich research on industry trends and to organize meetings and working groups that will allow the sharing of experiences and skills to provide constant updating to professionals in the cosmetics sector.”

Benedetto Lavino, president of Cosmetica Italia, adds: «The world of beauty has historically been at the bottom of the list in online sales, while today it is one of the sectors that is growing the most in this area. E-commerce is not just online sales, but a more sophisticated environment that includes drive to stores, experiences, social media marketing activities. To address the complexity of digitalisation, we strongly believe in the importance of working together with those who are experts in this field, such as Netcomm. Our association’s objectives include helping companies to be competitive and the synergy with Netcomm is part of this direction, supporting companies towards a path that is now essential.”

