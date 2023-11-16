NetEase Announces Launch Plan for “The Condor” Game Based on Jin Yong’s Trilogy

NetEase Reveals Launch Plan for “The Condor” Game Based on Jin Yong’s Trilogy

NetEase has recently disclosed the preparation status and launch plan of their upcoming game, “The Condor”. The game, which was approved in October, is now in its final preparation stage before its launch and is expected to be released by the second quarter of next year at the latest.

“The Condor” is based on the “Condor Trilogy” created by renowned Chinese martial arts novelist, Mr. Jin Yong, and is adapted from the content of the novels. The game features a unique concept where time is completely synchronized with real time, with day and night changes occurring every twelve hours, and varying weather patterns such as sunshine, rain, and winter snow all year round.

Players will experience the world of “The Condor” advancing gradually in the form of a timeline, starting as unknown characters and growing to become prominent figures in the world. Throughout the game, players will encounter iconic characters from the novels such as Guo Jing and Huang Rong, and witness the world‘s evolution over the past 150 years.

The project team has made a commitment to building a payment system that does not force spending and controls numerical expansion within the game. Additionally, “The Condor” will feature a single server for the entire martial arts world, eliminating the need for server merging or queuing due to low player numbers.

With its immersive storyline and commitment to creating a fair gaming environment, “The Condor” is poised to make a significant impact on the gaming industry. Fans of Jin Yong’s novels and martial arts enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing the rich and dynamic world of “The Condor” when it is released.

