NetEase Cloud Music Extends Contract with Tianyu Media: What It Means for Music Lovers

NetEase Cloud Music Extends Contract with Tianyu Media

On December 8, NetEase Cloud Music announced that it has reached a contract extension with Tianyu Media, as reported by DoNews. This extension means that NetEase Cloud Music will continue to provide users with all the music works of Tianyu Media’s artists, including popular names such as Hua Chenyu, Zhang Xincheng, Li Sidani, Fan Shiqi, and Bai Jugang, among others.

During the past years of collaboration, NetEase Cloud Music and Tianyu Media have achieved remarkable results in the areas of artist promotion and high-quality content promotion. It has been noted that many Chinese-language music under Tianyu Media are loved by audiences, especially among young people, with their popularity continuing to increase.

As part of the extended cooperation, NetEase Cloud Music will conduct more in-depth copyright cooperation with Tianyu Media to explore innovative practices of music copyright in areas such as upgrading user experience and deepening commercial value.

According to reports, a variety of high-quality music content under Tianyu Media will continue to be provided on NetEase Cloud Music, covering a range of copyrights including artists’ music works, variety show original sounds, and film and television original sounds.

NetEase Cloud Music is China’s leading online music platform and the most popular music platform among China’s younger generation. Its unique music community attributes can not only effectively improve the efficiency of music content distribution but also help enhance the popularity of Tianyu Media’s music content among young people.

NetEase Cloud Music has been increasingly favored by copyright owners at home and abroad, with the platform reaching copyright cooperation with many domestic and foreign music companies. As of the first half of 2023, the total number of authorized music libraries will reach 136 million.

The extension of this contract marks a continued successful partnership between NetEase Cloud Music and Tianyu Media, promising to offer users an even wider range of high-quality music content.

