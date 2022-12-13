China Base NetEase Cloud Music [67 articles]” href=”https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/netease-cloud-music/” rel=”noopener”>Netease Cloud Music signed a digital music distribution license agreement with Japan Music Animation Production Company.

According to a Dec. 8 press release, the deal will grant the music streaming platform the rights to distribute Pony Canyon’s music catalog, which includes J-pop and anime music, to audiences in China.

Pony Canyon’s catalog includes famous J-pop artists such as Official HIGE DANDism, GARNiDELiA, Kana Hanazawa, Maaya Uchida, aiko, and luz, among others.

The company also produces anime series such as giants offense and Typical quintuplets.

Founded in 1966, Pony Canyon is headquartered in Tokyo with offices in Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea and the United States.

Cloud Music has previously worked with Japanese record labels such as Studio Ghibli and more recently with Avex Group (often referred to as Japan’s fourth largest music label).

The company is China‘s second largest music streaming provider, with 37.6 million monthly online music users as of the end of June. Add another 872,000 paid music subscribers from April to June. The company has not released subscription numbers for the third quarter.

“NetEase Cloud Music has become a reliable partner of well-known copyright owners in Japan.” NetEase Cloud Music

“As one of China‘s leading electronic music platforms, NetEase Cloud Music has long been a favorite online destination for music lovers, especially the younger generation. NetEase Cloud Music has become a reliable partner for well-known Japanese copyright owners,” said the company express.

“NetEase Cloud Music’s unique music community appeal, highly engaged user base and impressive user retention underscore the platform’s ability to effectively enhance the distribution of music content while broadening audience reach through meaningful interactions,” she said. added.

Before partnering with Japan’s Pony Canyon, Cloud Music also had copyright cooperation with record labels across Asia, including Modern Sky, Emperor Entertainment Group, Huaxia Record Group, Fenghua Qiushi, Yuehua Entertainment, Lin Fei Records, SM Entertainment and TF Entertainment , YG Entertainment, KAO! Company and Avex.

For Pony Canyon, the partnership with Cloud Music marks its latest effort to expand its distribution network. The company recently announced on Dec. 9 that it launched a new brand called Pandrec, focused on marketing creators and supporting artists across the company’s digital distribution service.

Japanese actor and singer Michi Sakurada, part of Netflix [282 articles]” href=”https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/netflix/” rel=”noopener”>Netflix in Alice’s Borderlands series as the first artist in her new Pony Canyon brand next debut.Music Business Around the World