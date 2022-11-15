Source title: NetEase Cloud Music and Beats create the third Beat Creation Competition, with masters gathering new stars

Recently, NetEase Cloud Music’s third “Rhythm Player” Beat Creation Contest has been launched. NetEase Cloud Music and Beats have attracted a large number of potential music creators to participate. Three days before the competition was launched, the number of submitted works exceeded 2,000.

According to the professional evaluation of the judges and the popular vote, the competition will produce 5 judges awards and 5 popularity awards. Producers who create winning Beat works will win professional hardware equipment worth thousands of yuan and cash prizes of up to 15,000 yuan, as well as a chance to receive a thousand yuan new earphones exclusively sponsored by Beats. From November 15th, the popular voting channel has been officially opened. Users can log in to the NetEase Cloud Music APP to search for “rhythm players” and vote for their favorite works.

When it comes to “Beat”, perhaps most people have no concept, but if you mention the brainwashing music accompaniment on the short video platform, I believe most people will not feel unfamiliar. “Beat” literally translates to beat, which refers to the accompaniment of a song in rap songs, which is equivalent to arrangement and is an essential raw material for music creation. Compared with the booming domestic music industry, the copyrighted Beat trading platform has just started. For a long time, music creators had no way to find a suitable channel to buy Beat.

In line with the creative needs of musicians, NetEase Cloud Music’s one-stop Beat trading platform, BeatSoul, was officially launched in January 2022. The platform integrates Beat (accompaniment) uploading, displaying, purchasing and communicating functions, providing a formal trading channel for domestic music producers, improving and standardizing the existing Beat trading market.

In order to further stimulate the creative enthusiasm and creative atmosphere of domestic musicians, BeatSoul will start to hold the “Rhythm Player” series of Beat Creation Competitions from April 2022, arousing the attention of the entire music industry. In the third competition, NetEase Cloud Music joined hands with the Beats brand to focus on the theme of “Music Paradise”, calling on participants to create Beat works of different styles to create a happy sanctuary that is open 24 hours a day.

In order to ensure the professionalism and rigor of the competition, NetEase Cloud Music invited top music producers who have been deeply involved in beat creation for many years as judges. They are senior music producer Wang Xiaofu, Mingtang Records music director MAJOR YAO, and independent rap label Nous music producer Lofimaker. The above-mentioned producers will adhere to the professional, objective and rigorous evaluation requirements, and evaluate the entries from the perspective of music professionals.

As the world‘s leading audio brand, Beats was founded by American rapper Dr. Dre and others. It is widely loved by music lovers and opens the door for a new generation of young people to appreciate the beauty of high-quality sound. NetEase Cloud Music, as the leading music community in China and the most popular music platform for the younger generation, has gathered a large number of musicians and user groups who love original music such as rap.

In the future, NetEase Cloud Music will continue to create a series of Beat Creation Contests. At the same time, it will deepen musician services through products and functions such as the Cloud Ladder Program, Inspiration Creation Center, and Hot Song Trend Report, improve the original music ecology of the platform, and deliver more high-quality originals to Chinese music. content.