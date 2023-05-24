NetEase Cloud Music launches Dreamus Company and SLL audio sources, including many popular Korean drama OSTs-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

Source title: Netease Cloud Music launches Dreamus Company and SLL music sources, and Yuncun expands many popular K-POP songs

Recently, NetEase Cloud Music has launched the well-known Korean music distribution company Dreamus Company (hereinafter referred to as Dreamus), and the K-content label SLL music library under JTBC. The K-POP songs have been expanded, including more than 120 popular Korean drama OSTs. It is reported that Dreamus' popular artists such as T-ara, Lee Sooyoung, Wild Chrysanthemum, Shinhwa and other classic and popular music are online in Yuncun. In addition, there are many film and television comprehensive tour OSTs such as "Hotel Del Luna", "My Dear Friends" and "Live"; JTBC Its popular drama series "Pretty Sister Who Often Treats Me to Dinner", "Laputa in the Sky", "Understanding of Love" and "Agency Company" and other OSTs, as well as the sound sources of popular variety shows "PEAK TIME" and "Famous Singer Battle" are all available on Yuncun. In the future, NetEase Cloud Music will continue to expand the resources of K-POP music library and provide more high-quality music content for Chinese music lovers. Dreamus is a well-known music distribution company in Korea, with popular and classic content such as pop, hip-hop, rock, OST, and variety music sources. Dreamus has popular works by well-known artists such as Baby VOX, Brown Eyed Girls, Li Xiuying, Wild Chrysanthemum, and Shinhwa. Well-known film and television tour OST works include "De Luna Hotel" with a Douban score of 8.0, and "My Dear" with a Douban score of 9.5. Friends", Douban scored 9.2 "Live", Douban scored 9.0 "Today I worked hard" and other popular OSTs. SLL is a K-content label under JTBC. In recent years, most of the popular dramas on Douban have scored more than 7 points. It has classic Korean dramas such as "Pretty Sister Who Often Treats Me to Dinner" and "Sky Castle OST", as well as "PEAK TIME" and "Famous Singer". War" and other popular variety shows, related OST works are also loved by the audience. SLL's predecessor "JTBC studio" will be renamed "SLL" in 2022. It is a comprehensive studio under JTBC that involves all value chains of content business from planning and development to production, investment, and distribution. At present, JTBC's Korean drama OST and popular variety show music sources are online in Yuncun. NetEase Cloud Music is China's leading online music platform and is also the music platform most loved by the younger generation in China. Its unique music community attributes can not only effectively improve the efficiency of music content distribution, but also help to strengthen the popularity of Dreamus and SLL music libraries among young people in China. The influence of user groups. In 2022, the MAU of the NetEase cloud music platform will reach 189 million, and the average daily listening time of daily active users is 78.9 minutes. More than 33.4% of the number of songs users listen to comes from platform recommendations, which has changed the traditional listening preferences and created a highly sticky community interaction atmosphere. NetEase Cloud Music was officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 2, 2021, becoming the first stock in the global music community. In recent years, as the advantages of unique community ecology and copyright operation capabilities have become increasingly prominent, NetEase Cloud Music has been favored by copyright owners at home and abroad. At present, the platform has successively reached copyright cooperation with many music companies at home and abroad. By the end of 2022, the total number of authorized music libraries will be 116 million. Since 2021, Netease Cloud Music has successively cooperated with Modern Sky, Hong Kong Emperor Entertainment, China Record Group, Yuehua Entertainment, Fumao Records, SM Corporation, YG Entertainment, Times Fengjun, Yanshe, Avex, Pony Canyon, Believe Music, Rolling Stone Records And so on to reach a copyright cooperation. Nicholas Tse, Joey Yung, Twins, New Pants, Tong Yang, Wutiaoren, Wang Yibo, Mayday, Wu Qingfeng, Yu Dingshi and many other well-known artists, bands and musicians' songs have been highlighted on NetEase Cloud Music. In the future, NetEase Cloud Music will continue to actively promote cooperation with upstream copyright owners, and continue to provide Chinese music lovers with more high-quality music content and a better music consumption experience.

