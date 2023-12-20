NetEase Cloud Music’s 2023 Annual Music Listening Report: “Yuncun Annual Memory” Review

NetEase Cloud Music’s 2023 Annual Music Listening Report Reveals Year’s Music Journey in Yuncun

DoNews reported on December 20 that NetEase Cloud Music’s 2023 annual music listening report has been officially launched. The report marks the beginning of the “Yuncun Annual Memory,” a series that reflects on each user’s music journey in Yuncun over the past several years.

This year also commemorates the 10th anniversary of Yuncun, and the 2023 annual listening report is themed “We will eventually meet in music.” The report digs deep into multidimensional data such as users’ favorite songs in the four seasons, listening footprints, music preferences, and community interactions. It aims to present unique music stories and embellish user annual reports with innovative music dopamine colors.

The “2023 Yuncun Annual Memory” will be released in stages, showcasing users’ Yuncun annual footprints, including listening reports, annual lists, NetEase musicians, long audio, communities, and more. The platform has also released the footprint of Yuncun’s listening songs, making the listening data available for users to view daily in the future.

In the report, users can view the number of songs they listened to in 2023, their favorite playlists, comments, check-in dates, favorite singers and songs, and more. Additionally, the report provides interesting data such as the most listened lyrics by users, niche treasures of the year, most listened time period, and length of listening together, giving users a comprehensive understanding of their music habits and tastes.

The report also includes a special surprise called “Yuncun Listening Footprint,” allowing users to check their listening data every day. The feature records users’ music listening preferences in different stages, including subdivided musicians, listening age, favorite songs, and more.

Furthermore, the 2023 annual listening report shows the annual data of users in podcasts, audiobooks, long audio, and multi-terminal scenarios such as smart speakers, cars, and TVs. NetEase Cloud Music Long Audio aims to provide users with different listening experiences and knowledge acquisition methods while covering an increasingly comprehensive range of multi-terminal scenarios.

As NetEase Cloud Music continues to evolve, it aims to provide users with more high-quality and diverse long audio content and cover more music scenes. The release of the 2023 annual listening report not only serves as a summary of Yuncun’s tenth anniversary but also reflects a promising outlook for the future.

NetEase Cloud Music remains committed to delivering the power of music, offering users better and more diverse music services, providing musicians with a fair and open platform, and contributing to the music industry’s innovation and progress.

In conclusion, the 2023 annual listening report solidifies music as a bridge connecting people and hearts, affirming the platform’s mission that “We will eventually meet in music.”

