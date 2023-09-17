NetEase Cloud Music’s 7th National Campus Singers Competition Comes to a Successful End

NetEase Cloud Music’s 7th National Campus Singers Competition Wraps Up

Shanghai, China – On the evening of September 16, the finals of NetEase Cloud Music’s 7th National Campus Singers Competition concluded at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, marking the successful end to a hot summer of music. After months of intense competition, the top 10 contestants from across the country competed in the finals.

Li Zaixi and Pan Yu emerged as the champions in the original track and cover track categories respectively. The finals were broadcasted simultaneously on NetEase Cloud Music, LOOK Live, and NetEase Cloud Music’s official Weibo account.

The theme of this year’s competition was “You Only Live Once in School Song Contest”. It sought to encourage college music lovers to embrace their passion and showcase their talents on stage, creating beautiful memories of their youthful dreams. For the first time, the competition featured a dual-track format, allowing participants to compete in both the “cover” and “original” categories. The aim was to discover potential new generation musicians and outstanding musical works.

The winning contestants received multiple rewards, including 10,000 yuan in youth dream gold and extensive traffic support. Remarkable works also had the opportunity to be produced and distributed by NetEase Cloud Music’s Gold Medal Team.

The competition was led by several industry experts. Yao Zheng, the head of NetEase Cloud Music Xiyu Studio, served as the gold medal initiator. The jury included senior vocal coach Han Meng, well-known singer-songwriter Lu Wentao, well-known singer-songwriter Jie Liang, senior music producer Wu Shuting, and Zhejiang Provincial Musicians Association Director Zhang Meng. Additionally, an artificial intelligence girl named Xiaobing, who is an honorary graduate of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, was invited to support the contestants.

The national finals consisted of two rounds. The cover track showdown featured five contestants who delivered impressive performances in different styles, earning loud cheers and applause from the audience. Pan Yu, Xie Jincheng, and Gao Jun secured the top three positions in this category. Following this, the original track competition showcased each contestant’s unique talent in singing their own written compositions. Li Zaixi, Gao Qiang, and Luo Haotian claimed the first, second, and third places respectively.

Yao Zheng, the gold medal initiator, surprised the audience with two original works, “I’m Happy in This Life” and “Walk Slower”. These heartfelt songs touched the hearts of many viewers. During an interview, Yao Zheng expressed his hope of providing a stage opportunity for campus musicians through this competition, enabling them to embrace their youth and passion through the power of music.

NetEase Cloud Music is known for its commitment to discovering and supporting potential musicians. As China‘s largest original music platform, it provides creative support and platform assistance to musicians. The recently upgraded “Ladder Plan” and the launch of the “appreciation” function aim to empower musicians to create freely and gain confidence in their work.

Looking ahead, NetEase Cloud Music’s 8th National Campus Singers Competition is currently in the preparatory stage. It is expected to focus on promoting original individuals and bands, continuing its mission of tapping into the potential of the new generation of Chinese-speaking musicians.

With the conclusion of the 7th National Campus Singers Competition, NetEase Cloud Music continues to take proactive steps in fostering the growth and development of young musical talents in China.