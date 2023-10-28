Home » NetEase Unveils ‘Nider Water Cold’ Mobile Game with Ray Tracing and Global Illumination at Snapdragon Summit 2023
NetEase Unveils 'Nider Water Cold' Mobile Game with Ray Tracing and Global Illumination at Snapdragon Summit 2023

NetEase Unveils ‘Nider Water Cold’ Mobile Game with Ray Tracing and Global Illumination at Snapdragon Summit 2023

NetEase’s “Ni Shui Han” Mobile Game Unveiled at 2023 Snapdragon Summit

At the 2023 Snapdragon Summit technical analysis event, the highly anticipated mobile game “Ni Shui Han” by NetEase was unveiled on stage. The announcement was made by Qualcomm, who revealed their collaboration with NetEase Thunder Fire Studio for the development of “Ni Shui Han.”

In an exciting development, Qualcomm stated that the game would support cutting-edge technologies such as global illumination, ray tracing, and Snapdragon game super-resolution. This partnership aims to deliver an immersive and visually stunning gaming experience to players.

Furthermore, Qualcomm officially announced that a new version of “Ni Shui Han,” supporting the aforementioned technologies, will launch in 2024. It was emphasized that the best platform to experience this updated version would be Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Excitingly, “Ni Shui Han” was also declared as the world‘s first MMO mobile game to support both ray tracing and real-time global illumination on Apple phones. This means that iPhone users will be able to enjoy the game’s stunning graphics and advanced lighting effects.

For Apple users, the integration of ray tracing and real-time global illumination in “Ni Shui Han” will be available on the upcoming iPhone 15/Pro series, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and the iPad Pro M2 chip version. While the final performance and effect optimization are still underway, it is expected that players will be able to experience these remarkable features from the beginning of next year.

However, it is important to note that this article is from a submission and does not represent the official standpoint of Kejixun. If reproduced, please provide proper attribution and indicate the source as https://www.kejixun.com/article/590790.html.

