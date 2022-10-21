Home Entertainment Netflix ‘Cyberpunk: Edgewalker’ Producer Confirms No Season 2 Production Plans | HYPEBEAST
“Cyberpunk 2077” Netflix spin-off animated series “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” As one of the most talked about animations in the latter part of this year, the first season of the animation ended with an impressive ending, when fans are looking forward to whether this work will be When there is a follow-up, the production team recently came forward to give a response.

In a recent interview with Famitsu, Satoru Honma, CD Projekt Red Japan Community Manager and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners animator, stated that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has always been planned as an independent project, so there are no plans to make a second season, he said: “I personally would love to continue working with Japanese studios on more anime in the future, in part because of the really good feedback we’ve had. But to be clear, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was originally planned as a standalone title, so There’s no such thing as ‘we’re actually making season 2 behind the scenes’.”

Although “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” will not debut in a new season, Satoru Honma revealed that there may be a follow-up to the animation at some point, which will have a different concept and storyline, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention to relevant news.

