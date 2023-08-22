Netflix Documentary Series Shines Spotlight on Ohio Valley Wrestling and Al Snow’s Journey

Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), a well-established wrestling promotion in the Midwest, is set to make a comeback with the help of Netflix. Once serving as WWE’s primary developmental territory, OVW is now an independent organization under the leadership of former WWE and ECW star Al Snow.

The much-anticipated documentary series, titled “Wrestlers,” will focus on the up-and-coming talent of OVW. The recently released trailer showcases Snow’s prominent role in the series, alongside other OVW stars such as Haley J and Jessie Godderz. While the show will explore the struggles and challenges faced by OVW talent in the wrestling industry, it will also shed light on Snow’s endeavors to run the promotion and ensure its financial stability.

Snow acquired OVW from its owner and founder, Danny Davis, in April 2018. However, in 2021, he sold the majority stake in the promotion to prominent figures like Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones and former 21c Museum Hotels CEO Craig Greenberg. Nevertheless, Snow continues to oversee the day-to-day operations of OVW.

Aside from his involvement with OVW, Snow also runs the Al Snow Wrestling Academy, which was established in 2015 and has branches worldwide. The promotion’s flagship show, “OVW TV,” is aired weekly on various platforms, including The Action Channel, YouTube, local Louisville television station WBNA-21, and FITE TV.

The release of the “Wrestlers” documentary series on September 13 is expected to attract significant attention and bring OVW back into the spotlight. Wrestling enthusiasts and fans of OVW will have an inside look at the struggles, ambitions, and dedication of both the rising stars and the man behind the promotion, Al Snow.