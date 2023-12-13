Netflix Engagement Report Reveals Top Shows and Movies, Including Global Hits and Female-Led Stories

Netflix Engagement Report Reveals Popular Shows and Movies for First Half of 2023

(CNN) — If you’ve been enjoying “Ginny & Georgia” or “Love Is Blind,” you’re not alone. Netflix has released its first-ever engagement report, providing more transparency than ever into audience data. Among the most popular programs on the streaming platform are global hits, shows for teens, and stories starring women.

The FBI thriller “The Night Agent,” the first two seasons of “Ginny & Georgia,” the Korean drama “The Glory,” Jenna Ortega’s “Wednesday,” the “Bridgerton” spin-off “Queen Charlotte,” the fourth season of “You”, the third season of the soap opera “La Reina del Sur”, the third season of “Outer Banks” and “FUBAR” by Arnold Schwarzenegger are among the ten most viewed series or movies on Netflix from January to June 2023, depending on the platform.

The top 100 – among more than 18,000 titles available on Netflix – includes the fourth season of “Manifest,” the second season of “Firefly Lane,” the Jennifer Lopez thriller “The Mother,” Eddie Murphy’s “You People,” both seasons of “Sex/Life,” reality shows including “Perfect Match” and the fourth season of “Love Is Blind,” and awards season hits “The Diplomat” and “Beef.”

Netflix has historically been very selective when it comes to revealing audience habits, highlighting high-performing content in the “Top 10” or “Most Popular” lists rather than more robust consumption figures. Newly released data publicly reveals the least-watched shows and movies for the first time.

According to Netflix, programming in languages ​​other than English such as “The Snow Girl” (Spain), “The Empress” (Germany) and “Fauda” (Israel) represented 30% of the content most viewed by viewers. Original series and movies accounted for 55% of viewing time, while 45% was licensed content, such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Suits,” both of which have found new audiences on the platform.

The first season of “Suits,” which originally aired for nine seasons on USA Network, was the 67th most-watched show on Netflix as of June of this year, and that was before the show’s summer revival.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos touted the success of “Suits” by unveiling the new engagement report Tuesday during a press call with reporters, including CNN.

“What’s interesting is that a show like ‘Suits,’ which has been playing in the U.S. for a long time, had been available on Peacock and Amazon for a couple of years before it came to Netflix,” Sarandos said. “And yet, we were able to unlock this huge global audience, and that’s the combination of our large subscriber base and our recommendation system that was able to put ‘Suits’ in front of the people who would love it the most.”

Netflix intends to release viewer data for the second half of 2023 in the new year.

Share this: Facebook

X

