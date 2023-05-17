Home » Netflix: Miraculous: Ladybug’s Adventures returns as a movie and there is a release date
Entertainment

by admin
the animated series Miraculous: Ladybug Adventures It premiered in 2015 and after five seasons, the protagonist of this fiction is preparing for the launch of her first film.

Netflix recently shared a trailer where it confirms the premiere of the feature film for July 28.

“The first feature film in the beloved franchise, it follows the adventures of Parisian teenager Marinette, whose life is turned upside down when she becomes the superhero Ladybug. After acquiring the magical power of creation, Ladybug must join forces with her polar opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris from a new villain who unleashes chaos in the city ”, advances the official description.

“This is going to be epic”, “After so much, we are finally going to enjoy this gem”, “And the whole fandom goes crazy. If my little one saw how far her favorite series is going, she faints ”,“ After waiting so long for the movie, this beautiful trailer has already come out. Ahhhhhh I already want it to be July 28, they look so cute, I’m dying”, “Uncle Netflix I love you, thanks for taking out this little gem”, reads among the comments on YouTube.

