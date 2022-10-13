Home Entertainment Netflix partners with UK TV ratings agency BARB to reveal platform viewership figures – Video Site – Netflix
After years of keeping its ratings figures secret, Netflix has partnered with the Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB), the UK TV ratings agency.It is reported that the latter is a UK-based organization that reports on broadcasting and streaming figures. Starting in November, the organization will measure Netflix’s daily streaming numbers and report its monthly reach and determined share of total viewing.

Last year, BARB introduced streaming figures in its UK report. Disney+ has signed on. According to the announcement, BARB is the world‘s first industry-owned viewer currency to which Netflix has joined.

Netflix’s release of viewership data is significant, and it shows how confident the streamer is about the quality of its content. While Netflix has its top 10 rankings, the company has been criticized for not publicly releasing ratings metrics for all of its shows, especially those that may be underperforming.

BARB will finally reveal to the public exactly how many shows are being watched and which ones are total failures – at least in the UK.

“Back in 2019, at the RTS conference in Cambridge, I welcomed the idea of ​​Netflix’s audience being independently measured,” Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said in a statement. “Since then, we have been Keep in touch with BARB and delighted to commit to its credible measurement of how Britons watch TV.”

In other news, viewers can finally watch Netflix movies in AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters — another historic announcement from the streaming giant.

