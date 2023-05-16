Netflix recommendations from May 13 to 19: Dad to the rescue with Benjamín Vicuña and more

Netflix has several premieres scheduled for this week, some of them are already available, such as the movie The Miserables and the documentary on the life of Anna Nicole Smith, but others will just premiere on the streaming platform in the coming days. The complete list:

Series: Netflix recommendations from May 13 to 19

Dr. Cha (5/17/2023). Synopsis: “Twenty years after leaving her medical career, a stay-at-home mom returns as a first-year resident and finds her place in a job full of surprises.”

(5/17/2023). Synopsis: "Twenty years after leaving her medical career, a stay-at-home mom returns as a first-year resident and finds her place in a job full of surprises." Kisses, Kitty (5/18/2023). Synopsis: "A new love story is born when Kitty, the young matchmaker, meets her boyfriend at a distance from her at the Seoul school where she was her mother."

The silence (5/19/2023). Synopsis: "Sergio stopped talking the day he murdered his parents six years ago. Now a psychiatrist seeks to uncover the truth with a twisted investigation."

Selling Sunset: Temporada 6 (5/19/2023). Synopsis: "The risk and the heels are higher than ever. Old agents make big changes as two new additions heat things up."

Movies: Netflix recommendations for May 13-19

The Miserables (5/16/2023). Synopsis: “The 1985 stage version of Victor Hugo’s epic work of love and sacrifice is transferred to the big screen.”

Fanfic (5/17/2023). Synopsis: "Two teenagers form an intense connection while overcoming the challenges of discovering and expressing their true inner selves."

dad to the rescue (5/19/2023). Synopsis: "A Chilean father and his friends go on a fast-paced, mishap-filled adventure to cross the Andes and gain custody of a daughter he doesn't know."

Documentaries and specials: Netflix recommendations for May 13-19

Anna Nicole Smith: You don’t know me (5/16/2023). Synopsis: “Through her loved ones, this documentary reveals the life of Anna Nicole Smith, from her super-famous model days to her tragic death.”

Work: What we do all day (5/17/2023). Synopsis: “Some do it for money; others, by vocation. This documentary series explores what it means to work for contemporary Americans.

McGregor Forever (5/17/2023). Synopsis: "The ferocity of his attitude and his punches made Conor McGregor the biggest star in the UFC. This docuseries looks back at his amazing career."

Kids and family: Netflix recommendations for May 13-19

Kitty Katz (5/18/2023). Synopsis: “Three girls transform into feline superheroines to save the world from an evil Egyptian goddess. But soccer is also part of his agenda!”

