Netflix Reveals Most Watched Titles and Viewing Data in Transparency Report

Netflix Users Watched Over 500 Million Hours of Content

The largest streaming platform in the world, Netflix, has released a comprehensive report detailing the viewing data of 99% of its catalog. Titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” the report provides insights into the time audiences spent watching 18,000 of its titles.

The most-watched show on the platform was revealed to be “The Night Agent,” a political thriller that received a staggering 812 million hours of viewership during the first half of the year. This was followed by the second season of the comedy-drama “Ginny and Georgia” and the first season of the Korean series “The Glory,” with 665 million and 622 million hours, respectively.

The report also disclosed that “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” was among the top 5 most-viewed titles, accumulating a total of 503 million hours of viewership. This data is part of Netflix’s effort to increase transparency after facing criticism and demands for higher royalties from actors and writers.

In a press conference, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos acknowledged that a lack of transparency about the popularity of its shows led to distrust among its content creators. He stated that this report is “a huge step forward” for Netflix and the industry, as it aims to provide creators with a deeper insight into their audiences and what resonates with them.

The report covers 100 billion hours of viewing between January and June of this year, and Netflix has committed to publishing this data every six months from now on. The report also revealed that non-English language content generated about a third of all viewing, showing a demand for a variety of content on the platform.

With nearly 250 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix is the largest streaming service in the world. Sarandos also mentioned that 55% of Netflix views came from original movies and series, with the remaining 45% from licensed titles.

The streaming giant also announced that it will be releasing its viewing insights report every six months and encourages users to download the new version of their app to receive notifications and not miss out on their best content.

