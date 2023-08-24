Netflix Reveals New Stills for Live-Action “ONE PIECE” Series, Including Shells Town and Telephone Bug

Netflix’s “ONE PIECE” Live-Action Series Unveils New Stills Ahead of August 31 Premiere

Netflix’s highly anticipated adaptation of the popular manga and anime series, “ONE PIECE,” has generated excitement among fans around the world. As the live-action series nears its official launch on August 31, Netflix recently released a series of new stills to give fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the show.

The new stills primarily focus on Shells Town, a significant location in the “ONE PIECE” universe where the main characters, Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro, first meet. Familiar readers of the original manga will recognize the importance of this plot point. The stills showcase key characters such as Koby, Colonel Morgan, Colonel Morgan’s son Helmeppo, and Luffy’s grandfather, Garp. Additionally, Garp’s midshipman Bogard makes his debut in this setting, adding more depth to the story.

Among the new stills, one that caught fans’ attention is the real version of the “Telephone Bug.” In the expansive world of “ONE PIECE,” the telephone bug serves as a crucial communication tool, and its portrayal in the live-action adaptation has sparked discussions among fans. The inclusion of this iconic element hints at the show’s commitment to staying true to the source material and its attention to detail.

With the official release date just around the corner, fans are eagerly anticipating the launch of the “ONE PIECE” live-action series on Netflix. August 31 marks a significant day for fans of the beloved franchise, as they prepare to immerse themselves in a new and immersive adaptation of the epic adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew. Netflix’s adaptation has already garnered significant attention, and fans worldwide are urged to mark their calendars and prepare for an exciting journey through the “ONE PIECE” universe.

Stay tuned for more updates and be sure to catch the “ONE PIECE” live-action series exclusively on Netflix starting August 31.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

