According to news from IT House on February 10, Netflix According to news, Netflix will launch at least eight Korean unscripted shows this year, doubling from last year.

Reality and variety shows are some of the most popular entertainment programs in South Korea, and as Netflix continues to expand its unscripted offerings, these unique and creative shows are becoming more popular with global audiences and fans of Korean content, officials said.

Netflix to debut hit dating reality showSingle is Hell Season 3The changes in rules and venues will further add to the fun of this “love game”.

《Nineteen to Twenty》It is an unprecedented youth love reality show that will evoke your romantic memories of youth.

Challenging“Peak of Physical Fitness: Challenge of Hundred People”It is currently ranked #2 in the Top 10 non-English TV series worldwide and has entered the Top 10 in 62 countries around the world. The series will reveal the champion in two weeks.Following this, Netflix will launch《Siren： Survive the Island》the most physically fit women from different backgrounds (occupations) in South Korea will team up to fight for survival on an uninhabited island.

Netflix is ​​committed to preserving the creator’s vision, so it has the opportunity to work with some of Korea’s top unscripted series executives and creatives.Chung Jong-yeon is the pioneer of South Korean puzzle survival shows and the upcoming show on Netflix“Devil’s Conspiracy”mastermind behind the scenes.

Zombie-themed South Korean content is so famous that Netflix decided to“Zombie Universe”Taking the genre to the next level: contestants fight for survival after a zombie attack in Seoul.

Netflix will also debut its first unscripted mid-sized show. Each episode is only half an hour long and was produced in just three months, bringing members hot themes that keep up with current events.

Editor in charge: Wang Maohua