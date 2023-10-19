Netizens Express Disappointment with Lack of Chemistry in New Drama Starring Shunsuke Michieda and Female Lead

Netizens Express Disappointment with Lack of Chemistry in New Drama Starring Shunsuke Michieda and Alice Hirose

Recently, netizens took to social media to express their disappointment with the lack of chemistry between the lead actors, Shunsuke Michieda and Alice Hirose, in the new Japanese drama “My Second Youth.” The drama, which premiered in October, tells the story of a 30-year-old woman who decides to go back to college to pursue her dreams.

Many netizens felt that the chemistry between Michieda and Hirose, who portray siblings with a 10-year age difference, was not convincing. Despite both actors being popular and talented, viewers felt that their on-screen relationship lacked depth and authenticity, resulting in limited interest and attention.

Additionally, some viewers criticized the first episode for its slow pace and lack of substantial development. The episode merely provided a brief introduction to the story, leaving viewers wanting more.

The drama revolves around the life of Shiratama Sayako, played by Hirose, a regular office worker struggling to make ends meet. Dissatisfied with her life choices, Shiratama decides to return to college after a chance encounter with Ogasawara Taku, played by Michieda, a college student studying architecture.

Encouraged by Taku, Shiratama embarks on a journey to fulfill her dreams and pursue a college education. However, a car accident forces her to return to her hometown for recovery. Determined to make a change, Shiratama decides to take the college entrance exam and ultimately gets admitted to the same university as Taku.

The story of Shiratama’s “second youth” begins as she enters college and meets Taku once again. The development of their friendship and potential romantic relationship is expected to be a key focus of the drama.

Despite the initial disappointment expressed by netizens, the drama is still in its early stages, and its future episodes may hold surprises and more captivating plotlines. Viewers hope that the show will improve and gain more popularity as it progresses.

“My Second Youth” presents a relatable premise of pursuing dreams later in life, a theme that has resonated with audiences in recent years. With talented actors like Michieda and Hirose in the lead roles, there is hope that the drama will captivate viewers and deliver a compelling story of second chances and personal growth.

