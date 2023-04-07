Netizens found the movie ugly and successfully refunded half of the fee. Studio: Can be processed within 20 minutes after the show ends

According to news on April 7, according to Bailu Video, a netizen in Xuchang, Henan posted an article saying that after watching a movie in a certain movie theater, he felt that the movie was ugly, and successfully refunded half of the fee.

In this regard, the studio staff introduced,If you feel that the movie is ugly within 20 minutes after watching the movie, you can go to the front desk for a refund, and half of the fee will be refunded.Part of the proceeds from customers buying movie tickets goes to theaters and part to movie theaters.

What is refunded to customers is the proceeds from the cinema, and the rest is handed over to the theaters. There are no specific rules for refunding money. Customers can refund as long as they find it ugly.At present, the two stores in Xuchang are like this, and the proportion of customers who refund tickets is not much.

Some netizens said: “The theater is very humane and worth promoting.”

However, the lawyer said that although the new “Consumer Rights Protection Law” gives online shoppers the “right to regret” within 7 days, the particularity of movie tickets is that they are instant, and they will be invalid after this time. What theaters and ticket sellers provide are services It is not an ordinary physical commodity, so the “right to regret” cannot be simply applied.

When consumers shop online, they should carefully read the various terms and conditions provided by the merchants, and pay special attention to whether there are other agreed terms. If the theater does not agree otherwise, there should be no reason to refund. “For example, many theaters will clearly state on the bulletin board that ‘once sold, no refunds or exchanges’, and when paying for online ticket purchases, there is a line of small words below, reminding you that ‘no refunds or exchanges after sales’.”