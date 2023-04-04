2023-04-04 07:19 Editor: Yang Jinguang Source: Jimu News Central Political and Legal Committee Chang Anjian

Recently, incidents of Zhang Jike borrowing money and spreading actresses’ private videos continued to ferment. At the same time, Jing Tian’s social account was flooded with heartwarming messages, and netizens left messages to comfort Jing Tian.

“Don’t be afraid, you are right, you are a good girl” “Sister, don’t be afraid, you are right in everything, someone else is wrong.” “Don’t be influenced by anyone, you are the best you.”…Many netizens are in The comment section comforted Jing Tian, ​​felt sorry for her, and encouraged her that “the future is still bright.” There are also many netizens who like these comforting words and express their support.

On April 3, An Jian, head of the Central Political and Legal Committee, issued a document titled “”Zhang Jike” is swiping the screen, three things need to be investigated”.

The article stated that it is necessary to find out whether anyone has committed a crime. All of these hot words are suspected of breaking the law or even committing crimes, which have long gone beyond the scope of "people don't raise officials and don't investigate". Finding out whether illegal and criminal acts exist is the proper meaning of maintaining social fairness and justice. Relevant departments will announce as soon as possible what has been found out, and take action as soon as possible if it has not been found out. Everyone is equal before the law, and no one will be exonerated because of their "special status". Everyone's most simple expectation of fairness and justice should be met.

To find out whether there are rumors and slanders. Naturally, illegal crimes cannot be let go, and rumors and slanders cannot be tolerated. Only by finding out the facts can everyone have an explanation. No one should suffer unfair injustice, and it is not acceptable to listen to one side of the story whether it is a “real hammer”. When there are endless quarrels about “the public says the public is right, and the mother-in-law says the woman is right”, there should be an authoritative department to stand up and stop the dispute with convincing facts. If there are rumors, the rumor maker must pay the price. This is our most sincere yearning for order, and this yearning should be answered.

To find out if anyone is fishing in troubled waters. Every time there is a “hot spot”, there must be someone who “sees the excitement and doesn’t think it’s a big deal”. These chaos are like “resurrecting the dead”, resurgent in “hot spots” again and again. Netizens have endured it for too long, and must be strictly investigated and controlled. The so-called “network hotspots” should return to peace on the track of law and order, so that everyone can gain peace of mind in the “big ending” of punishing evil and promoting good. This is the wish of all netizens, and this wish should be realized.

At the end of the article, he apologized to Jing Tian: If his Weibo and articles have brought new troubles and troubles to Ms. Jing, I would like to express my sincere condolences to Ms. Jing. apology.