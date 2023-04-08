According to recent news, after watching a movie, a netizen thought that the quality of the movie was not good, and successfully refunded half of the cost.

According to reports, this netizen was not satisfied after watching a movie in a cinema in Xuchang, Henan, so he went to the front desk to request a refund. After a short wait, the netizen successfully refunded half of the fee.

The staff of the studio then introduced that if the audience thinks that the quality of the movie is not good within 20 minutes after the movie screening, they can go to the front desk to go through the refund procedure and get back half of the cost. This is a measure taken by the studio to protect the rights and interests of consumers. However, there are no strict regulations on the specific rules for refunds, as long as the audience thinks that the quality of the movie is not good, they can get a refund.

Many netizens praised this, saying that the studio’s approach is very humane and worth promoting. However, some lawyers said that although the “Consumer Rights Protection Law” gives online shoppers the right to regret within 7 days, due to the timeliness of movie tickets, once the show is over, refunds cannot be made. Therefore, studios and ticket sellers provide services rather than physical goods. Therefore, the right to regret cannot be simply applied.

In response to this situation, consumers should carefully read the refund terms and precautions provided by the studio when purchasing movie tickets. If the movie theater does not agree otherwise, consumers should be able to refund without reason. However, it should be noted that many movie theaters will clearly indicate “once sold, no refunds” on the bulletin board, or “no refunds or exchanges after sales” when purchasing tickets online.

In short, this netizen successfully refunded half of the movie fee, which aroused heated discussions among many netizens. However, it is very important for consumers to read the terms and precautions carefully. At the same time, the services provided by the movie theater should also be more humanized to ensure that the rights and interests of consumers are effectively protected.

[Netizen Comments]- “It’s a very good practice, very humane, and should be promoted.” – “Movie tickets are indeed timely, but consumers’ feelings should also be considered.” – “If the refund rules can be more clear and specific, So it’s more convenient for consumers.”

[Netizens said the movie was ugly and successfully refunded half of the money, and the details behind it were exposed]