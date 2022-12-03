[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, December 02, 2022]Well-known director Ang Lee recently announced that he will bring the legendary life of a generation of superstar Bruce Lee to the big screen, with his 32-year-old son Li Chun as the leading actor. The news has attracted much attention, and who will be the heroine has also become the focus. Many netizens suggested that mainland actress Tang Wei, who was popularized by Ang Lee, is the best candidate.

Ang Lee, who has won multiple international film awards such as the Oscar for Best Director, has been preparing for this biography of Bruce Lee for many years. According to the US media “Hollywood News Frontline” (Deadline) report, Ang Lee, who recently officially signed a contract with Sony’s “3000 Films”, has finalized the role of “Bruce Lee” starring Li Chun.

In order to play the legendary Bruce Lee well, Li Chun has been training martial arts hard for the past 3 years. When he was shortlisted for Best Supporting Actor in the Golden Horse Awards last month, he even wore a hollow dress to show off his strong chest muscles to participate in the event, showing off his muscular figure. At that time, some media asked him if he was deliberately training his body, and he said with a pun: “If you only practiced to wear this outfit, then it would be too late.” He implied that in order to perform in the new film directed by his father, he had already started to train his muscles.

Since Bruce Lee’s films are mainly shot in Cantonese and English, for Lee Chun, who was born in the United States and has acted in many Western films, speaking English should be no problem, but speaking Cantonese will take a lot of hard work. It is reported that when he took the filming of the Hong Kong film “Wisdom Teeth” shortlisted for the Golden Horse, he seized the opportunity to communicate with the Hong Kong production team in Cantonese and practice by the way.

As soon as the news of Ang Lee shooting a Bruce Lee biography film came out, the outside world not only paid attention to who would play the role of Bruce Lee, but the heroine also became the focus. Many netizens discussed enthusiastically, thinking that the mainland actress Tang Wei, who was popularized by Ang Lee, is the best candidate.

The 42-year-old Tang Wei has won the Korean Film Awards 5 times this year with the film “Determination to Break Up”, including the Blue Dragon Award, as well as the “Baeksang”, “Chunshi” and “Buili”. “Film Critics Award” Best Actress. Only short of the announcement of the “Grand Bell Award” this month, Tang Wei will be able to win South Korea’s “Three Three and Three Small” actresses, and is expected to become the first Chinese actress to win a Korean Grand Slam.

Big ticket fans also said that Tang Wei is proficient in Cantonese and English, and has the language skills needed for filming. Tang Wei, who is quite talented in languages, learned English when she was studying in the UK; she learned Cantonese when she went to Hong Kong to film; Many movie fans believe that Tang Wei has a certain reputation in the international film industry, and now that Li An is supporting his son Li Chun, it would be perfect if Tang Wei, who has many actress halos, can help out.

(Reposted from The Epoch Times/Editor in charge: Ye Ping)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/02/a103589083.html