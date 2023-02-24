Netizens use AI to generate white posters of “Black Panther 2” movie to anger righteous people

After Black Panther 2 was released in November 2022, the cumulative box office of the film exceeded 830 million US dollars. Some netizens decided to imagine what the movie would look like if the black actors in the movie were replaced with white actors.

So this netizen used ControlNEt and Inpaint to “whitewash” the poster of “Black Panther 2”. AI replaced all dark-skinned actors with white-skinned actors, and the effect looks good.

Compare screenshots

Unfortunately, this poster was wildly criticized by many “righteous people” online, who called this netizen a racist. The poster was quickly deleted on many platforms, and the netizen disappeared.

It is reported that,“Black Panther 2” is a sci-fi film directed by Ryan Coogler, starring Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, and Angela Bassett. It was released on November 11, 2022 Released in the US.

“Black Panther 2” tells the story that after the death of the black panther T’Challa, Princess Shuri of Wakanda grew up rapidly with her own efforts, and led the people of Wakanda to defend Wakanda against Namor, the prince of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. Ta’s story.