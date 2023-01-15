Home Entertainment Netizens worry about being banned for Wu Zhuoxi’s rude appearance on the show-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Entertainment

Netizens worry about being banned for Wu Zhuoxi’s rude appearance on the show-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

by admin
Netizens worry about being banned for Wu Zhuoxi’s rude appearance on the show-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

Netizens worry about being banned for Ng Cheuk-hsi’s rude appearance on the show

Ng Cheuk Hei (left) chatted with Zhang Zhilin and Xie Tianhua in the same car. (taken from Weibo)

(Hunan News on the 15th)Wu Zhuoxi(Ron) participated in the Chinese reality show “Overcoming Thorns 2”, which made his popularity soar again. Recently he and Zhou Pakhao (Pakho),Julian Cheung(Chilam),Xie TianhuaChen Xiaochun and Lin Xiaofeng participated in another reality show “Big Wan Chai Night 2” and serve as regular guests, they will drive food trucks around major cities in China.Maybe because the guests on the show are all acquaintances of Wu Zhuoxi, which made him feel relaxed, so he accidentallyBoldIt aroused heated discussions among netizens.

In the program, Wu Zhuoxi, Zhang Zhilin and Xie Tianhua drove a dining car to travel in major cities in China. When Xin Orchestra’s famous song “I Want to Love When I Die” was playing in the car, Wu Zhuoxi said to Xie Tianhua in Cantonese: “He is singing High A. Sing!” However, he may feel that this short sentence failed to express his admiration for the singer, and then he couldn’t hide his excitement and said: “He is so awesome!” After finishing speaking, he suddenly realized that he was filming a program, and his expression It was hard to say a word, and the scene became silent.

The program group did not edit and broadcast

However, when translating Cantonese in the post-production period of the show, the production staff did not directly translate what Wu Zhuoxi said, but replaced it with “he is so calm”. Netizens think that swearing is just a normal thing. The funniest thing is that the program crew didn’t edit this part. Some people think that Wu Zhuoxi himself is in line with his previous beat character, and he is more impulsive in speaking and doing things.

See also  Contemporary artist Olafur Eliasson's new installation works officially land in Qatar | HYPEBEAST

Some netizens also said that this is not the first time Ng Cheuk-hsi has been exposed. They pointed out that in 2014, he was exposed by a wireless assistant director. He used foul language to the staff, so he was afraid that he would be blocked by Chinese programs. I hope he can get rid of this bad habit. .

Netizens worry about being banned for Ng Cheuk-hsi's rude appearance on the show
Ng Cheuk Hei suddenly exploded in “Da Wan Chai Night 2” with “good sex”, which scared Xie Tianhua and Zhang Zhilin who were in the same car dumbfounded. (taken from Weibo)
Netizens worry about being banned for Ng Cheuk-hsi's rude appearance on the show
Wu Zhuoxi heard Xin Orchestra’s famous song “To Die To Love” being played in the car, he was overly excited and accidentally swears. (taken from Weibo)
Netizens worry about being banned for Ng Cheuk-hsi's rude appearance on the show
Wu Zhuoxi has a long history of foul language, and was accused of cursing the staff. (taken from Weibo)
Netizens worry about being banned for Ng Cheuk-hsi's rude appearance on the show
Wu Zhuoxi’s participation in the Chinese reality show “Overcoming Thorns 2” made his popularity soar again. (taken from Weibo)

You may also like

Volvo in the heart of Milan: “Our priority...

The scammer cheated and left the male star’s...

Gillian was stunned to see the ribs and...

Domestic “Evangelion Theatrical Edition: The Finale” limited poster...

Tao Yuling: An Eternal Sentinel Under the Neon...

Apple releases 2023 Lunar New Year blockbuster “Passing...

Caselli: thirty years ago the arrest of Totò...

Swiss artist Pamela Rosenkranz’s new work “Old Tree”...

“Hong Kong Movie Green Leaf King” Chen Wanlei...

The original ancient costume legendary drama “One Thought...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy