(Hunan News on the 15th) (Ron) participated in the Chinese reality show “Overcoming Thorns 2”, which made his popularity soar again. Recently he and Zhou Pakhao (Pakho), (Chilam), Chen Xiaochun and Lin Xiaofeng participated in another reality show “ ” and serve as regular guests, they will drive food trucks around major cities in China.Maybe because the guests on the show are all acquaintances of Wu Zhuoxi, which made him feel relaxed, so he accidentally It aroused heated discussions among netizens.

In the program, Wu Zhuoxi, Zhang Zhilin and Xie Tianhua drove a dining car to travel in major cities in China. When Xin Orchestra’s famous song “I Want to Love When I Die” was playing in the car, Wu Zhuoxi said to Xie Tianhua in Cantonese: “He is singing High A. Sing!” However, he may feel that this short sentence failed to express his admiration for the singer, and then he couldn’t hide his excitement and said: “He is so awesome!” After finishing speaking, he suddenly realized that he was filming a program, and his expression It was hard to say a word, and the scene became silent.

The program group did not edit and broadcast

However, when translating Cantonese in the post-production period of the show, the production staff did not directly translate what Wu Zhuoxi said, but replaced it with “he is so calm”. Netizens think that swearing is just a normal thing. The funniest thing is that the program crew didn’t edit this part. Some people think that Wu Zhuoxi himself is in line with his previous beat character, and he is more impulsive in speaking and doing things.

Some netizens also said that this is not the first time Ng Cheuk-hsi has been exposed. They pointed out that in 2014, he was exposed by a wireless assistant director. He used foul language to the staff, so he was afraid that he would be blocked by Chinese programs. I hope he can get rid of this bad habit. .