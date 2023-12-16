Nettle fabric and natural pigments: the textile art of the ancients lives on in Pompeii

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sometimes sustainability does not necessarily mean innovation, but a return to the past. It happens on the site of the ancient city of Pompeii, where an interesting project for the recovery of the “ars tinctoria” of the Romans has made it possible to reproduce some frescoes from the House of the Vettii on fabrics and pigments of the time. The yarn is made from nettle, a plant widely used in the past in textiles, and the colors that give life to the prints come from madder, elderberry, walnut husk, dyeing plants like those currently reproduced in the nursery of the city of Pompeii.

The great Pompeii is born, a widespread park with large reopenings

The result is three scarves with three different motifs, made by the master dyer Claudio Cutuli, of the Intrecci Creativi association, who from his laboratory in the beautiful medieval village of Bevgana, in Umbria, has been conducting research on natural dyes for some time, as part of a partnership with the Pompeii Archaeological Park which aims to enhance the ancient heritage through an eco-sustainable approach to recovering traditional materials and techniques of the dyeing art.

From left, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, with the master dyer Claudio Cutuli

The frescoes reproduced are those of the Hall of Cupids, with Perseus and Andromeda in flight and pairs of cupids washing and carding the fabrics: their red and pink background come from the Rubbia tinctorum, the elder gives the black and grey, the husk brown walnut. The third subject reproduced on the nettle fabric instead comes from the room of Ixion or the small Triclinium, a parapet with a theatrical mask and a wicker basket with musical instruments, while in the panel below you can see two bireme ships, and in the background a port .

The scarves are available in the bookshops of the Pompeii excavations and 50% of the proceeds from their sales will be allocated to the restoration of artefacts in the Park. This new partnership is part of the initiatives concerning the development project of Azienda Agricola Pompei, which by enhancing the green areas of the archaeological area brings to life the agricultural production techniques of the ancient world, with the support of private individuals and companies: to the production of oil, wine, honey and cereals, therefore the cultivation of dyeing plants is also added, on which Cutuli focuses his research.

Tropea onion, saffron, hibiscus, chamomile, the famous and increasingly rediscovered woad (with which fabrics were dyed blue before the advent of the Indigo Tinctoria da Oriente and the synthetic pigment) are just some of the vegetables used in his laboratory . And Cutuli is no stranger to collaborations of such a high cultural profile, given that already in 2011 he applied the same technique used in Pompeii for scarves where the Giotto frescoes of the Upper Basilica of Assisi were reproduced.

