Neumeyer: “If there is a run against the peso, the Central Bank has no resources to defend the currency”

This Friday day the dollar began to rise following its trend of last week. So much so that the price reached 523 pesos for sale in the early afternoon.

In this context, we communicated with the economist Andres Neumeyerwho spoke about the current situation of the economy and the current problems that the country has.

Parallel dollar above $520

“It is very difficult to talk about the daily fluctuations of the dollar, this is related to the country’s structural problems,” said Neumeyer, who later completed: “The country’s monetary situation is very fragile that is why the dollar can shoot up at any moment”.

Agreement with the IMF

Regarding the lack of agreement with the IMF, the economist said: “There is a lot of uncertainty but there is already a history of not having agreed in 1989which led to hyperinflation, and also in 2001. Today the situation is different because the change of government will be positive for the economy”.

“Argentine assets are rising because people perceive that from December there will be positive economic reforms and that raises the price of Argentine companies”, explained the expert.

Central Bank balance sheet

Also, Neumeyer said that “There is a mountain of assets in pesos and people can get out fast.” “When people lose weight, the Central Bank has to issue and that makes the price of things go up”supplemented.

Regarding the reserves, the economist assured that the balance of the Central Bank is negative and that the organism is using the reserves of savers. “If there is a run against the peso, the Central Bank does not have the resources to defend the currency”he added.

Finally, Neumeyer said that not much is known about the terms of the agreement with China for the swap. “There is not much precedent in the world that the IMF is paid with yuan”he concluded.