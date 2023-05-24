Neuquén and Río Negro await definitions

The Automotive Tramway Union (UTA) and the transport companies held the mandatory conciliation hearing that arose after the forceful measure carried out by the union last Friday the 19th. In the same there was no resolution favorable to the request of the workers and for this reason the union anticipated that if there was no agreement on May 30there will be a total strike in the country that will affect the groups of Neuquén and Río Negro.

“The companies deny the possibility of a salary increase, both in the AMBA and in the Interior of the Country”, they had expressed in a statement last week.

Although last Friday’s measure was also a total strike, it only lasted a few hours until the Ministry of Labor issued the corresponding request for mandatory conciliation. However, as anticipated to this medium, if a commitment to improve wages is not materialized, next Tuesday’s action would have greater consequences.

The hearing held this Tuesday 23, ended without rapprochement between the parties and as explained by the union “companies did not show flexibility.”

“After the hearing convened by the Ministry of Labor of the Nation, and not having agreed on the salary increasethis union entity ratifies that if the increase requested for the next hearing is not obtained, and with the completion of the Mandatory Conciliation, union force measures will be immediately initiated, starting at 00 hours on Tuesday, May 30, throughout the country”, they reported after the meeting.

“Workers’ wages require an urgent wage increase”concluded the UTA.

