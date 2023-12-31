Neuquén route status today, Sunday, December 31, 2023

Before going out to the Neuquén and Río Negro routes It is important to check its status. There are several factors that can modify traffic, such as closures due to protests or works, also weather conditions, such as wind or rain, and even the passage of crianceros. If you take advantage of your vacation, a holiday, a long weekend or you have another type of trip, such as for work or health, find the details to reach your destination in the best way.

Look at Routes 22, 40, 237 and all those that run through both provinces.

Traffic on Route 237

The Ruta 237 It is one of the most visited by those going to or returning from the mountain range. It has two points that require special attention. One is at the access to Villa El Chocón, because with previous rains there have been cuts because it ended up covered in mud. The other is the so-called Collón Curá descent. Its curves and countercurves are taken quickly by inexperienced drivers who end up leaving the asphalt, but there are also reckless drivers who make overtakes even though they have no vision of the opposite lane. With low temperatures, another problem arises: shadow cones, where the ice that forms on the road does not melt and vehicles that pass very quickly end up skidding.

From Roads they indicated that the state of the section Emp. RN 22 (Arroyito) – Piedra del Águila is passable with caution, with normal road: area with loose animals and operating equipment. The status of the section Piedra del Águila – Pte Collón Curá (Emp. RN 234) is passable with caution, with wet roads: area with loose animals and operating equipment. The status of the section Pte Collón Cura (Emp. RN 234) – Confluencia (Emp. RP 63 y 65) is transitable with caution: area with loose animals and operating equipment; carry chains. The status of the section Confluence – Emp. RN 40 is passable with caution, with wet roads: carry chains; area with loose animals and operating equipment.

Traffic on Route 22

The Ruta 22 It is one of the busiest on a daily basis and the most complex. A part of its route is under construction and has many intersections and entrances to the towns it runs through. The route even crosses many of them. Therefore, it is common to find many traffic lights on your way. Given these characteristics, it is important to regulate the speed and not make risky overtakes.

From Roads they indicated that the state of the section Neuquén – Arroyito is passable with caution, with intense traffic. The status of the section Arroyito – Plaza Huincul – Cutral-Có is passable with caution, with intense traffic: loose animals and operating equipment. The status of the section Cutral-Có – Zapala is passable with caution: loose animals and operating equipment.

Traffic on Route 40

The historic and emblematic Ruta 40 It has its central point in Chos Malal. In this town in the north of Neuquén, a milestone has been erected so that visitors can take a photo to appreciate their passage through the place and appreciate the landscape. Its extensive route accompanies the mountain range from south to north of the province, and is a protagonist for the localities, which is why it is often filled with tourists or becomes the concentration point for protests.

From Roads they indicated that the state of the section Chos Malal – Barrancas is passable with caution: area with loose animals and operating equipment. The status of the section Las Lajas (Emp. RN 242) – Chos Malal is passable with caution: area with loose animals and operating equipment. The status of the section Zapala – Las Lajas (Emp. RN 242) is passable with caution: area with loose animals and operating equipment. The status of the section Zapala – La Rinconada (Emp. RN 234) is passable with caution: Possible stone fall on La Rinconada slope, area with loose animals. The status of the section La Rinconada – Junín de los Andes – San Martín de los Andes is passable with caution: area with loose animals, possible falling stones and operating equipment. The status of the section San Martín de los Andes – Acc. Chapelco is passable with caution: loose animals and operating equipment; Mandatory wearing of chains. The status of the section Acc. Chapelco – Lago Villarino is passable with caution: loose animals and operating equipment; Mandatory wearing of chains. The status of the section Lake Villarino – Emp. RN 231 – Villa la Angostura is passable with caution: loose animals, operating equipment and mandatory carrying of chains; Transit enabled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The status of the section Villa La Angostura – Emp. RN 237 is passable with caution: loose animals and operating equipment; Mandatory wearing of chains. The status of the section Emp. RN 237 – Pte Río Limay (Lte c/Río Negro) is passable with caution: Possible formation of ice and falling stones at KM2.095, equipment operating.

Traffic on Route 26 Caviahue – Copahue

The Ruta 26 It shows impressive landscapes, especially in winter, when everything is covered in snow. It is also because it is one of the roads on which extreme caution must be taken when driving, if there are low temperatures.

From Roads they indicated that the state of the section Loncopué – Riscos Bayos – Hualcupén is passable with caution, with loose animals. The status of the section Hualcupén – Cajón Chico – Caviahue is passable with caution, with a break in the asphalt tape and water seepage. The status of the section Caviahue – Copahue is passable with cautionwith a break in the asphalt tape and water seepage.

Transit at international crossings

The international step Chopped Pine: Passage enabled during normal hours, passable with caution. Probable icing.

The international step Icalma: Passage enabled during normal hours, passable with caution.

The international step Hua Hum: Passage enabled during normal hours, passable with caution. Poked sectors.

The international step Mamuil Malal (ex Tromen): Passage enabled during normal hours, passable with caution. Equipment operating; Mandatory wearing of chains.

The international step Cardinal Samore: Passage enabled during normal hours, passable with caution. Area with loose animals and operating equipment; Mandatory wearing of chains.

How to know the status of the routes?

A paragraph about: As the situation on the routes can change due to weather conditions, it is requested that the status of the routes be reviewed before embarking on a trip. If you have an internet connection, one way to do so is by consulting the report published by the Provincial Road Directorate (DPV) of Neuquén on its website, which can be accessed by clicking here. By pressing the ‘Route Status’ button, you access the latest survey of Neuquén roads (the time it was updated is reported at the top). On the last page, there is a special section that details the status of the international crossings to Chile and their opening and closing hours. It can also be consulted through the National Roads page, selecting the corresponding district. Other options include the social networks of the same organizations, the DPV of Neuquén reports on @dpvneuquen and you can also consult the Facebook page of the Neuquén Civil Defense or the page of the provincial undersecretary.

What to do if you find a breeder with his animals?

Road Safety has given a series of recommendations to deal with unexpected encounters with animals on the roads. The first thing they recommend is to wait for the animals to move forward and move to one side of the shoulder to let the vehicles pass. They also advise against honking as this can scare and disperse the animals. Lastly, and most importantly, they recommend driving at low speed and with your lights on. ‘It is important to remember that there is a law in our province that allows animals to have the right of passage and that protects them in herding tracks,’ the agency explained.

Why use chains on icy or snowy roads?

Snow chains are a useful tool for improving tire traction in snowy or icy road conditions. To use them safely, it is recommended to select the appropriate type for your vehicle and road conditions, practice installing and removing them before needing them, reduce speed when driving with them, use them only in snow or icy conditions, and check them regularly. to make sure they are in good condition and working properly.





