Neuquén teachers in a state of alert and mobilization, due to allegations of child abuse in kindergartens

The complaints made for cases of child sexual abuse in three gardens in Neuquén, convulsed the province’s educational system in all its parts. the guild ATEN teacher, He made various statements in this regard and on Wednesday afternoon it was the general secretaries who spoke in a plenary session.

In the same he was summoned with character “urgent” and most of the sections of the province participated. During the act several actions were resolved. Among them, declare the “state of alert and mobilization”, leaving the Plenary open in permanent session.

It was also agreed to claim before the Prosecutor’s Office the urgency in the investigation of the complaints presented by the families without ruling out any hypothesisin order to safeguard the integrity of the affected children;

The plenary also decided to bring the claim to the Prosecutor’s Office and as an organization “report the events in which colleagues have been violated through social networks, intimidation, threats, assaults and any event that must be investigated.”

They also referred to the acts carried out by family members and other people and expressed their rejection of “attempts to take justice into their own hands and any act that means impairment of the institutions and/or physical or mental integrity of our colleagues”reads a union statement.

The meeting of general secretaries exposed the need to sustain the accompaniment and support to the education workers of the institutions affected as well such as demanding security conditions for them and their families from the Provincial Government.

The provincial government was also required to work on and complement the current protocols to address these situations and claim the creation of the missing positions to complete the pedagogical pairs in all Kindergartens.

“We vindicate schools as a space for the care and protection of children”expressed the letter released by the union organization.

