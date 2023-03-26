Home Entertainment Neutral color palette fills the 218 m² of this apartment
(Felco/CASACOR)

A spacious apartment filled with neutral tones is the new project signed by the office Studio Moby Dickmanaged by the architect Mariana Rasslan. With 218m², the apartment located in the neighborhood of Lapa, in São Paulo, houses a half Brazilian, half Chinese family; and just arrived from New York.

(Felco/CASACOR)

In the social area, the request was total integration. The client is a design lover and asked for a palette of bright colors and with little chromatic variation.

(Felco/CASACOR)

The office demolished the first suite and original powder room to expand the living space. The entire terrace has been integrated into the dining and living room, and a large island has also been built that serves the kitchen and barbecue area.

(Felco/CASACOR)

In the social area, the architect followed the same palette of light colors and marked the space between the TV room and the fireplace area with a island sofa that serves these two environments. In the kitchen, he placed the stove on great central islandwhich also has stools for faster meals.

(Felco/CASACOR)
All bathrooms followed the minimalist language and received white coatings combined with techno-cement and black metals.

The master suite has the main wall highlighted in black, with plaster moldings also in black. The concrete side tables and the wooden floor form a unlikely combination which resulted in an environment cozy e sober.

(Felco/CASACOR)

The son’s suite was premised on encouraging ludic it’s at flexibility to be easily transformed into a teenager’s room.

In terms of furniture, the highlights are the Jockey stools, by the designer James Tomazzi (on the island), the Tromso dining table and benches, the Woodingand the coffee table with built-in ecological fireplace, designed by the office itself and produced in Neolith.

(Felco/CASACOR)

