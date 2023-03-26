A spacious apartment filled with neutral tones is the new project signed by the office Studio Moby Dickmanaged by the architect Mariana Rasslan. With 218m², the apartment located in the neighborhood of Lapa, in São Paulo, houses a half Brazilian, half Chinese family; and just arrived from New York.

In the social area, the request was total integration. The client is a design lover and asked for a palette of bright colors and with little chromatic variation.

The office demolished the first suite and original powder room to expand the living space. The entire terrace has been integrated into the dining and living room, and a large island has also been built that serves the kitchen and barbecue area.

In the social area, the architect followed the same palette of light colors and marked the space between the TV room and the fireplace area with a island sofa that serves these two environments. In the kitchen, he placed the stove on great central islandwhich also has stools for faster meals.

Continues after advertising

All bathrooms followed the minimalist language and received white coatings combined with techno-cement and black metals.

The master suite has the main wall highlighted in black, with plaster moldings also in black. The concrete side tables and the wooden floor form a unlikely combination which resulted in an environment cozy e sober.

The son’s suite was premised on encouraging ludic it’s at flexibility to be easily transformed into a teenager’s room.

In terms of furniture, the highlights are the Jockey stools, by the designer James Tomazzi (on the island), the Tromso dining table and benches, the Woodingand the coffee table with built-in ecological fireplace, designed by the office itself and produced in Neolith.

Do you want to receive more news about architecture, art, design and landscaping? Assine a Newsletter! Subscription successful! You will receive our newsletters in the morning from Monday to Friday.

Share this article via: