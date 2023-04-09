After the increase in operations by Azul and Gol at São Paulo Airport, Congonhas, the two companies, plus Latam and VoePass, announced new routes through Brazil.

Azul is expanding its air network in Campina Grande, in Paraíba. The company decided to invest in expanding the region’s fixed network, including six new destinations. The new flights start to operate permanently from June, the festive period and the greater flow of visitors.

Campina Grande will be directly connected to the southeast by Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. In addition, the company will reinforce integration with the Northeast by launching routes from Salvador, Fortaleza, Natal and has already doubled the operation that connects the city to Recife, one of Azul’s hubs and a connection point to other locations in Brazil. and abroad.

Another novelty is the reorganization of the network that serves the interior of the state, which, in addition to Patos, will include Cajazeiras on the route to the capital of Pernambuco three times a week.

Azul announced changes to its network for the city of Rondonópolis, in Mato Grosso. Now, the city will receive daytime flights. As of June of this year, the route linking Viracopos, Azul’s biggest hub in the country, to Rondonópolis, will have daily flights operated in the morning and daily, in addition to undergoing equipment modification. The flights that are currently operated by the Embraer E1 aircraft with capacity for 118 passengers, will now be carried out on the E2, which accommodates 136 passengers and has Wi-Fi on board.

Azul also announced new routes between Fortaleza and Juazeiro do Norte, in Ceará. From the capital to Juazeiro, Azul will have flights from Monday to Saturday, taking off from Pinto Martins Airport at 4:30 am. In the opposite direction, flights take place every day, except Saturdays, departing at 23:55. Flights are already on sale on Azul’s official channels.

Gol will operate at the airports of Araçatuba, Ipatinga/Vale do Aço, Ribeirão Preto and São Jose do Rio Preto with Boeing 737 jet aircraft.

Inaugurated throughout 2022, the bases of Gol Linhas Aéreas in Araçatuba, Ribeirão Preto and São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and Ipatinga/Vale do Aço, in Minas Gerais, are already preparing to receive the aircraft from company’s large jet, the Boeing 737 models, with capacity for up to 186 passengers. The flights will have as point of origin and arrival, in São Paulo, Congonhas airport.

Jet flights departing from Ribeirão Preto and São José do Rio Preto to São Paulo will be daily and will start on May 9th. In turn, flights in Araçatuba and Ipatinga/Vale do Aço are scheduled for the month of July.

The company informs that the change is part of the ongoing adjustment of the air network, which will temporarily affect other regional bases. Flights to and from the airports of Araguaína (AUX), Barreiras (BRA), Lençóis/Chapada Diamantina (LEC), Paulo Afonso (PAV), Santa Maria (RIA), Teixeira de Freitas (TXF), Uberaba (UBA) and Uruguaiana (URG) will be suspended from May 9th Gol is in contact with all customers with tickets purchased to fly on the segments that will undergo changes. The reason for the changes is the end of the partnership with VoePass, which served the locations with ATR 72 aircraft.

Gol Linhas Aéreas and TAAG Linhas Aéreas de AnGola entered into a partnership through a Codeshare (Flight Sharing) agreement that will boost passenger traffic between Latin America, Africa and Europe through the Hubs of São Paulo, Brazil ( Guarulhos Airport, GRU-Airport) and Luanda, Angola (4 de Fevereiro International Airport).

The Codeshare agreement allows both companies to commercialize routes incorporating the partner’s destinations, increase their network and sales force without additional investment in a win-win collaboration.

Thus, Gol customers who wish to fly to Angola, Africa and Europe (via Luanda) from TAAG flights can make all purchases through Gol’s sales channels, as well as TAAG customers who wish to fly to Gol destinations in Brazil and Latin America will be able to purchase the ticket at the usual TAAG points of sale.

Latam inaugurated its 55th destination in Brazil. It landed in Passo Fundo (RS) its first flight in the northern municipality of Rio Grande do Sul from São Paulo, Guarulhos, on March 28th.

Latam’s new daily Guarulhos – Passo Fundo flight is operated by Airbus A320 aircraft that accommodate 176 passengers (8 in Premium Economy cabin and 168 in Economy). With an average duration of 1h35, it takes off at 12:30h (local time) from Guarulhos and lands in Passo Fundo at 14:05h (local time). In the opposite direction, it takes off at 14:50 (local time) and lands at 16:30 (local time).

With the end of the agreement with Gol, VoePass will operate a new network from May 9, which will have new operations and frequencies, among the cities are São José do Rio Preto (SP), Ribeirão Preto (SP) , Guarulhos (SP), Vitória da Conquista (BA), Barreiras (BA), Salvador (BA), Brasília (DF), Araguaína (TO) and, in the state of Amazonas, in the municipalities of Tefé, Barcelos, Manicoré, São Paulo of Olivença and Santa Isabel do Rio Negro.

The company emphasizes the importance of continuing its operations at Congonhas Airport (SP), where the company also fulfills its commitment to develop regional aviation at the central airport.

Flights from Barcelos and Santa Isabel do Rio Negro will start in September, aiming to serve the fishing market, in two highly sought after destinations, including by foreign tourists.

