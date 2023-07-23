New ancient Strings, a more than modern classic

“Let me tell you how it all happened”, begins Lucy Durán. In London, it’s finally spring, and the famous record producer and teacher recalls a certain night in September 1997 in Bamako. The reason for our meeting? Telling the story of New Ancient Strings, a timeless album of kora duets bringing together Toumani Diabaté and Ballaké Sissoko, and undoubtedly Lucy’s favorite of the twenty-five records she has produced since. Recorded on the night of September 22, 1997 alone, this classic is long out of print, which has only added to its status as a cult album among audiophiles and Mandinka music connoisseurs. But with the recent announcement of an upcoming reissue on Chrysalis Records, this gem that takes its name from the disc Ancient Strings recorded in 1970 by the respective fathers of the duo members, will soon be available in all the splendor of its remastered frequencies.

Old Strings, recorded by Sidiki Diabaté and Djélimady Sissoko in 1970

Lucy, who draws her own kora during our interview to explain a tuning detail, developed a special relationship with this twenty-one-string harp from West Africa through Gambian master Amadu Bansang Jobarteh, and had known Toumani personally for more than ten years when the pair sketched out the idea of ​​a follow-up to the father’s album, in duet with Djelimadi Sissoko. “Initially, I wanted to make the album with Toumani’s own father: Sidiki Diabaté”she explains. “I wanted it to be a father-son duo. They were very competitive with each other, a very Malian peculiarity. This is called “fadeya”, ie the rivalry between children sharing the same father but born of different mothers. That is why the first rival in a boy’s life is always his own father. »

After producing in 1988 CairoToumani Diabaté’s first album, she submits the idea to Sidiki, who is immediately enthusiastic. “In my opinion he thought he could do better than his son and of course his son probably thought he could beat his own father”, she confides, with a mischievous air. The father and the son agreeing with the initial idea, she undertakes to convince a label. “I was trying to put Joe Boyd from Hannibal Records in my pocket. We had already made four albums by then (without funding!) and I wanted to persuade him to accept the idea of ​​recording a “new” Ancient Strings following the album Ancient Strings. I liked the pun between “new” et “ancient” »laughs Lucy, before tackling the sad part of the story. “Sidiki traveled to The Gambia in April 1996 to reach his hometown, Bansang, where he suffered some sort of stroke. He died during morning prayer. Once repatriated to Mali (even if he was not really of Malian origin), he was entitled to a state funeral. So just when Joe Boyd says to me, “Come on, let’s do it!”, we suddenly lose Sidiki. » Conscious of the need to break the bad spell, Lucy decides to ask Ballaké Sissoko if he agrees to take Sidiki’s place, thus modifying the initial scenario: from now on, it is two sons who take over the music of their respective fathers. “Ballaké’s and Toumani’s fathers were great friendsshe explains. They met in Gambia and both emigrated to Mali where they joined the National Instrumental Ensemble. It was therefore logical to invite the sons of these two great friends who lived side by side in Bamako (the two families having received a single piece of land as a gift from the president, which they shared between themselves). »

After recruiting Nick Parker, a specialist in classical music recording, and renting a Nagra tape recorder, Lucy flies to Bamako and begins scouting recording locations. “We visited a lot of studios, including that of Salif Keita! We quickly realized that while they were perfectly suited for certain things, they weren’t for this particular project. We even traveled outside of Bamako to visit all kinds of places that we thought might have good acoustics. And each time, we said to ourselves: “No, no, no, and no! » » Until, after further fruitless visits, someone finally suggested the Palais des Congrès, a recently inaugurated building. “Over there, we spotted this corridor between two large rooms: a kind of vestibule”, explains Lucy. Unusually for Mali, the walls in this room were extremely thick, letting in no outside noise pollution. “The floors and walls were marble, producing this beautiful natural reverberation. Nick therefore decreed: « This is where we will do it. » [Le personnel du Palais] replied: “We leave the place to you, but only after 10 p.m., because during the day we have a lot of activities and government meetings.” This is how finally, on the seventh day and after having visited dozens of different places, we arrived inside the Palace, at 10 p.m. sharp. »

After placing Toumani and Ballaké in the center of the room, Nick installs four microphones, and the duo is finally ready to go. Well almost… “We started recording but realized there was a cricket in the air conditioning system! It was making an infernal noise, and we must have spent at least an hour trying to locate it. When we finally managed to scare him away, it was a huge fit of laughter and collective hysteria. And finally, the two young men were able to take place, the very day of the anniversary of the independence of Mali, a wonderful coincidence that had nothing intentional. » The recording can finally begin, capturing the dialogue of two absolutely complementary musicians: Ballaké bringing a “incredible sense of rhythm” while Toumani offers “melody and virtuosity”. Most of the songs will be recorded in two takes only, between midnight and seven in the morning.

Ballaké Sissoko (left) and Toumani Diabaté (right). Recording of New Ancient Strings at the Palais des Congrès in Bamako.

photo et © Lucy Duran

The album opens with “Bi Lambam”, a composition dating from the 13th century as well as the name of the traditional dance of the djelis (more commonly called griots, it is the line of bards, historians and mediators from which Ballaké and Toumani come). On this introductory title, the two musicians are light and airy, using many trills and ornamentations. The following seven duets each reinterpret an air from the encyclopedic repertoire of their caste, whether it be allegories like “Bafoulabe”, based on “Mali Sajio”, which laments the murder of a hippopotamus – Mali’s totemic animal – or songs of praise like “Cheikhna Demba”: “It is the story of the son of the sovereign of Ségou who should have inherited the throneexplains Lucy, but who was banished and then exiled to a village without water located ten kilometers from the Niger River. The story goes that the griots went to visit him and, typical behavior of their community, called out to him: “You stink, and your wives too! What is happening ? Don’t you wash yourself?” To which he replied: “We have no water”and they replied: “Well then, do something!” And here he is digging a canal from the Niger River, whose water now flows to the village, and that’s what the song is about. » With its explosive virtuosity on a pentatonic scale and the crystalline reverberation of the Palais des Congrès, this song will become for many years the credits broadcast daily by the National Television Broadcasting Office of Mali (ORTM).

Another standard of the djelis is revisited under the name of “Yamfa”. Based on the traditional “Alla l’aa ke” (which means “forgive”) on which the dads, Djelimadi and Sidiki, had scrapped as a duo to Ancient Stringsthe reinterpretation engraved on New Ancient Strings sees their sons giving the track a new and unique flavor. Note the modern technique that Ballaké and Toumani bring to these ancient strings, such as dampening the notes with the hand, offering a new percussiveness to the instrument, in contrast to the very open sound of the kora played by their fathers. Likewise, the album is characterized by the vertiginous jousting between the two young virtuosos (whom Lucy says she shamelessly encouraged when she discovered their taste for competition). So, as another day dawns on Bamako, the session ends and Lucy suddenly realizes: “We have something very special here. »

Lucy Duran

Back in the UK with the precious tapes, Lucy and Nick make very minimal alterations, the challenge being rather to cut through the many rich hours of recordings, in order to make them fit on a single disc. Released on June 22, 1999, the album will immediately receive rave reviews that Lucy receives with great emotion: “It’s very gratifying, because it’s not at all a commercially obvious album”. As for the “only the real know” side of the record, she comments: “I think anyone interested in kora has heard this album before and is amazed. The record went its own way. » Indeed, when we know that the former Malian president Amadou Toumani Touré offered a copy to his important guests and dignitaries, which represents a beautiful continuity in the proximity of the djelis with diplomacy.

Soon available to be offered and shared again, New Ancient Strings is remarkable for its acoustics as well as for the virtuosity of the two maestros who will later become international stars. “There is a certain magic in this album”recognizes Lucy, before adding: “It’s the least produced album I’ve ever done and maybe that’s precisely why it’s the best of them all!” » And to conclude: “It’s an album that will never get old… An album that people will never stop enjoying. »

New ancient Strings, by Toumani Diabaté and Ballaké Sissoko, recorded in 1997.

