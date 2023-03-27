“Fast and Furious 10”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on March 28th, according to foreign media reports, “Fast and Furious 10” released a new poster, new and old family members gathered together, and a greater threat struck.

The film is divided into two parts, will be the end of the entire series, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Cheng Kang, Jordana Brewster , Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood, Jason Statham and others return, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Rita Moreno and other new members, will be released in North America on May 19.

It was previously revealed that the production cost of “Fast and Furious 10” soared to 340 million US dollars. Compared with the production cost of “Fast 9” in 2021, which cost about 200 million US dollars, “Fast 10” cost 70% more, making it the most expensive part of the series. The reasons include the increase in the salary of the cast led by Vin Diesel, the increase in production costs caused by global inflation, and the testing related to the epidemic. The original director of the film, Justin Lin, quit after several days of shooting, and newly hired Louis Wright of “Now You See Me”, “Ace: Grimsby”, “The Incredible Hulk”, “Desperate Express” and “Clash of the Titans” Director Lear.

Plot: Boss Tang has performed many seemingly impossible missions over the years, and every opponent he and his family has encountered has been smarter, more ruthless and better than them. Now, they must face their deadliest adversary ever: a terrifying threat from the shadows of the past, vengeful and determined to destroy this family forever, and everyone and everything Don loves. everything.

Don and his cohorts take down notorious Brazilian drug lord Hernán Reyes in “Fast 5” and take down his empire on a bridge in Rio de Janeiro. But they didn’t know that Dante, the son of Reyes, had witnessed everything with his own eyes, and planned a revenge plan in the past 12 years, to make Boss Tang pay the ultimate price: tearing up his family. Some will go from Los Angeles to the Catacombs of Rome, some will go from Brazil to London, and some will go from Portugal to the Antarctic. They will get new allies, and old enemies will appear one by one, but when Don Boss finds out that his eight-year-old son is the real target of Dante’s revenge, everything changes from then on.

