Author: Wang Tian (Associate Researcher, School of Drama, Film and Television, Communication University of China)

The guest country of honor at the 2022 Beijing International Film Festival is Argentina. If tango and football are world-famous Argentine symbols, then Argentine films are also eligible to share this honor. Argentine cinema has been one of the shapers of Latin American culture for decades. In the late 20th and early 21st centuries, Argentina emerged a new generation of outstanding filmmakers, whose work either interweaves cultural and social concerns in genre spectacle, or explores identities and minorities in contemporary contexts in avant-garde art. Express.

1. Campanella

If an intuitive analogy is used, the history of Argentine filmmaking can be described as “dancing a complex tango”—both in the face of competition from the Hollywood film industry as well as influences from European cinema; there are both The constant friction between art and commerce also presents a tension between local culture and the global market. As an international symbol, the drama and passion of the tango and its intricate choreography still apply to describe the many changes that have taken place in Argentine cinema from the late 20th century to the 21st century.

“Swamp” stills

In the 1990s, the advent of the commercialization of the visual arts led to the explosion of Argentine blockbusters financed by multinational groups, and the policy of “pure entertainment” concealed social and political problems. As Argentina has undergone major political, cultural and social changes, a new generation of filmmakers has sought to seek new production models and new ways of understanding film, outside of the co-production system of the 80s and the genre film system of the 90s,” “New Argentine Cinema” marks a clear revival of Argentine cinema, breaking with the country’s cinematic traditions in both form and theme.

This new trend captures the impact of cultural globalization. The Mysterious Eyes (2009), directed by Juan J. Campanella and won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, created a paradigm of “indie commercial film” and is both the most successful commercial film in Argentine history , is also the most successful Argentine film on the international market. Weaving between different styles and timeframes, it mixes genre elements of romance, detective and political thriller, building a dual-themed narrative using Beethoven’s sonata structure: retired prosecutor Benjamin is caught up in the unresolved 25-year-old story. Troubled by the mystery of the case, he retraces history on the grounds of writing a novel. The film perfectly balances the memory of the past and the hope for the future: we see the final fate of the murderer who was protected by power and escaped the law, and we also see Benjamin’s double redemption of career and love.

“Swamp” stills

The double-line structure is echoed in two pictures: the first is a picture of the beautiful victim, the young man staring at her, letting Benjamin know who the murderer is; the second is the engagement photo of the female boss Erin, Benjamin Staring at her, I see why he was able to explain the first picture. Writer-director Campanella has added a symbol of Argentina’s passion to Eduardo Saccheri’s original novel: football culture. This stunning five-minute-long sequence marks an innovation in Argentine cinematic technology – swooping over the stadium to the pitch and the crowd, then to the audience stage, and then into the underground tunnel to hunt down the killer in a fast, thrilling chase. Argentine mainstream commercial films have a tendency to avoid local identities in order to appeal to international audiences, and “Mysterious Eyes” is a good mix of “global aesthetics” with local roots. Campanella began his career in the United States shooting series, and then returned to Argentina to make an international breakthrough, building his reputation largely on films that embody the spirit of Argentina. His work establishes a local-global dialogue that shapes Argentina’s unique character and specific history through a broad international language of genre and aesthetics; uses genre conventions and star images to engage international audiences, and through plot structure and historical events Brings cinema closer to Argentina’s cultural and social concerns.

Campanella’s films spread to Argentine directors the concept of new social imaginations that perpetuate perceptions of current society through melodrama. For example, “Wild Tales” (2014), which was recently nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, director Damien Szfron used the framework of car chases, explosions, farce and other genres to make this six independent stories. The black comedy became the highest-grossing film in Argentine history. Whether it’s a wealthy father struggling to cover up his son’s hit-and-run, or a demolition specialist caught in a Kafkaesque nightmare after his car is towed away, whether it’s a flamboyant slapstick-style road fight, or the The wedding slapstick, a combination of Rini style and Czech tragicomedy, juxtaposes the funny, sad and absurd, expressing anger at certain aspects of Argentine society, such as issues of bureaucracy, inequality and social privilege.

2. Martel

The “New Wave Movement” of the 1960s sowed the seeds of art cinema in Argentina, and in the 1980s Argentina hoped to show the world a new face of the country through cinema. Today, at a time when economic and cultural globalization has brought about a shift in the discourse of identity, the Argentine film industry is emerging with vibrant female voices. If male filmmakers established the role and ideological stance of “new Latin American cinema” through political expression, then female filmmakers focused on identity and social minorities by subverting traditional film techniques and subtle and profound themes. Relations, expressing changes in all areas of Argentine life, changing the face of Argentine cinema.

“Zama” stills

The Argentine director Lucezia Martell and the Peruvian director Claudia Llosa have brought Latin American women’s cinema to an unprecedented international level. As the jury member of the Beijing International Film Festival in 2022 and the jury chairman of the Venice International Film Festival in 2019, Lucezia Martel is widely respected in the film industry. Although she has only shot 4 works in 17 years, her The field of view seems limitless. Unique in style and subject matter, exhilarating exploration and mystery, her films are most notable for not being specific through traditional genres, but offering a place for Argentine art cinema and a feminist perspective. field.

Martel’s film language can be seen as “displaced, alienated and anxious”, subverting the classic film paradigm and its dominant patriarchal perspective, reshaping film traditions in the midst of global and local cultural influences, and creating Unique female expression. Martel’s “Salta trilogy” (“The Swamp”, “The Holy Maiden”, “The Headless Woman”), which was filmed in his hometown, all focus on the lives of Argentine women. She constantly breaks the linear narrative structure, using distance mechanics to prevent the audience from identifying with the characters and immersing themselves in the story. Whereas classic narrative cinema strives to create the illusion that anything that threatens narrative coherence is excluded from the frame, Martel’s film does not create the illusion of reality. “The Swamp” (2001) is about the daily chores of a middle-aged matriarch and her extended family in a country house. The title of the film is a metaphor for the inexplicable narrative direction and the existence of the characters – like falling into a swamp, the story seems to Unfolding randomly, hearing is often separated from sight, which directly challenges mainstream conventions. Through the use of “excessive” techniques that transcend visual and auditory expression, Martel breaks down the clear linear narrative structure and shakes the safety of the audience closer to the reality that the audience experiences. Much of the film’s scenes take place in domestic spaces, closed and gendered, and the wider patriarchal society is shrunk to near-invisibility. Close-ups add to the claustrophobic, often off-centre angles of the shots, and in these unstructured spaces, the male perspective can be deconstructed to open up the possibility of female expression. Like an internalized sociological drama, the film subtly shows the gulf between class and race.

Argentina is a mixed society, made up of many cultures and ethnicities. A stable, homogeneous identity is difficult to establish under current conditions of transnationalism. Martel disrupts easily identifiable identities and identity labels with narrative fractures, as in “The Holy Maiden” (2004) about a medical conference being held in a hotel run by a middle-aged mother, a doctor with mother and daughter A strange story happened between them. Its fragmented narrative offers multiple perspectives, both disrupting and requiring audience participation to decode. This is a story of good and evil—not about good versus evil, but about the difficulty of distinguishing between good and evil, and the film tries to rediscover a sufficiently diverse sense of well-being.

Martel also uses history and memory to reconstruct the past and propose new models to challenge the present. “Headless Woman” (2008) successfully counter-narrates the society’s traumatic past, which affects the entire society, and every viewer becomes a witness and a survivor. After the accident, the heroine falls into a state of shock, her husband, friends and relatives seem determined to “protect” her by sweeping away the truth, and she “acquiesces” to this cover-up. Through this existential drama, Martel poignantly implied that perfidy would have serious consequences for Argentine society.

Intrigued by the language of Antonio di Benedetto’s novels, Martell’s fourth work, Zama (2017), finds contemporary resonance in a 18th-century colonial story about Latin American identity identify. In the film, Zama, a Spanish magistrate stationed in a remote outpost, tries to request a transfer to a more civilized town, but his appeal is always delayed. Zama is gradually drawn into a void he cannot understand, and an attempt to escape his fate pushes him on a misguided adventure that ends up in a beautiful natural world. The film critiques colonialism in a subtle way in a setting of magical realism.

Identity has also become a common direction for Argentine female filmmakers, such as Paula Hernandez’s films revolving around the search for an ambiguous and variable identity, the short film “22 km” (1996) based on García Marr Cox’s short story, about a woman who is ultimately mistaken for a lunatic, defines “normal” by giving viewers an exploration of the woman’s character; the feature film “Inheritance” (2001) explores immigration issues as well as Argentina’s Close ties to Europe (especially Italy and Spain) delves into the search for identity, what it means to be an Argentinian, and examines the various waves of immigration affecting Argentine society.

To some extent, the social and economic context of contemporary Argentina provides the soil for filmmakers, represented by Martel, to establish a unique female expression. The economic crisis of the early 2000s prompted filmmakers to look for new ways of working, creating a break with old methods and styles. Martel’s fusion of experimental avant-garde, Argentine political cinema, and subversive uses of Hollywood classics shaped social justice and racial integration through the female figure.

Whether expressing cultural and social concerns in genre spectacles or exploring contemporary discourses of identity in avant-garde art, these new Argentine films provide audiences with reflections on social realities and enrich the Argentine cultural scene.

The pictures in this edition are information pictures

“Guangming Daily” (August 25, 2022, version 13)