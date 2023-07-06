New Balance 2002R ‘Cybernetics Blue’: The Latest Futuristic Colorway to Make Waves in Sneaker Community

New Balance Collaborates with Brands to Launch New “Cybernetics Blue” Shoe

The New Balance 2002R has garnered a devoted following among shoe enthusiasts since its debut. The brand has partnered with various companies to introduce several innovative joint styles, including the recently announced “Lovers Only” collection created in collaboration with sneaker retailer DTLR and the custom “2002R Mule” made exclusively for BEAMS. Now, a new colorway called “Cybernetics Blue” is set to be released.

The “Cybernetics Blue” shoe features a blue mesh fabric as its base, with the shoe body adorned in medium gray suede and sand gray bright leather. The heel of the shoe has been changed to blue to add an additional layer of design, while the off-white sole is highlighted with black rubber detailing on the outer edge. The color combination and materials used give the shoes a futuristic aesthetic that appeals to fashion-forward individuals.

New Balance will launch the 2002R “Cybernetics Blue” exclusively at atmos Tokyo on July 7th. The official release date is set for July 14th, and the shoes will be priced at 22,000 yen, which is roughly equivalent to $152. Fans and interested buyers are encouraged to keep an eye out for further updates and relevant information regarding this release.

The New Balance 2002R continues to impress with its unique design collaborations and eye-catching colorways. With its growing popularity among shoe enthusiasts, the brand is constantly pushing the boundaries of creativity and style. Stay tuned for more exciting releases from New Balance and its partnership projects in the near future.