New Balance 2002R “Protection Pack” released two new color matching last month, and simultaneously landed on HBX, this popular series also ushered in the latest color matching, with black, gray and white colors to shape the appearance of popular shoes.

Continuing the deconstructionist aesthetics of the series, the New Balance 2002R “Protection Pack” presents a “semi-finished” look as a whole, using black mesh, black and gray suede stacking layers to successfully demonstrate the popular composite fabric design technique ; The signature N Logo is presented with black font and white bottom layer, while the 2002R word appears on the side of the heel, and finally finished with a retro yellowed ABZORB cushioning midsole and rubber outsole.

The latest color matching of New Balance 2002R “Protection Pack” is expected to be officially launched in the next few months. The suggested price is $165. Interested readers should pay attention.