Home » New Balance and Aminé Launch New Style ‘Mini Mooz’ 610S Joint Shoe
Entertainment

New Balance and Aminé Launch New Style ‘Mini Mooz’ 610S Joint Shoe

by admin
New Balance and Aminé Launch New Style ‘Mini Mooz’ 610S Joint Shoe

New Balance and Aminé Collaborate on New Shoe Collection

New Balance and American rapper and musician Aminé have once again joined forces to release a new style of footwear. Following the success of the New Balance 610T joint shoe, the two parties have unveiled the New Balance 610S “Mini Mooz”.

The new collection takes inspiration from the Slip On version of the New Balance 610, a design launched by Tokyo Design Studio, a lifestyle design team under New Balance. Aminé has incorporated 3 colors into the collection, each representing a different stage in the life cycle of a banana – from green, to yellow, to ripe brown. Each pair of shoes is adorned with a mini Club Banana Logo, joint insoles, and comes in a special shoe box.

Fans of Aminé and New Balance can expect a unique and stylish collaboration that combines the artist’s personal style with the classic comfort and quality of New Balance footwear. Interested readers should keep an eye out for the release of the New Balance 610S “Mini Mooz”.

See also  Therapy? - Hard Cold Fire - Album Review

You may also like

spotlight | bar italia – wienkonzert.com

Terror at Sea: The Most Viewed Movie on...

Brands (Italian Excellences): «New luxury contents for Blumarine»....

Ying Si and Shang Yang: A New Era...

Laundromat Chicks – Laundromat Chicks LP

Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón: A Timeline...

The discussed ages of the Universe – Il...

“The Awarding of the Founding Generals 1955” Unveils...

Mount Kimbie – Dumb Guitar

New York Honors Charly García with Dedication of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy