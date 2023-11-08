New Balance and Aminé Launch New Style ‘Mini Mooz’ 610S Joint Shoe

New Balance and Aminé Collaborate on New Shoe Collection

New Balance and American rapper and musician Aminé have once again joined forces to release a new style of footwear. Following the success of the New Balance 610T joint shoe, the two parties have unveiled the New Balance 610S “Mini Mooz”.

The new collection takes inspiration from the Slip On version of the New Balance 610, a design launched by Tokyo Design Studio, a lifestyle design team under New Balance. Aminé has incorporated 3 colors into the collection, each representing a different stage in the life cycle of a banana – from green, to yellow, to ripe brown. Each pair of shoes is adorned with a mini Club Banana Logo, joint insoles, and comes in a special shoe box.

Fans of Aminé and New Balance can expect a unique and stylish collaboration that combines the artist’s personal style with the classic comfort and quality of New Balance footwear. Interested readers should keep an eye out for the release of the New Balance 610S “Mini Mooz”.

