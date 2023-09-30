New Balance and CAYL Team Up to Launch Stylish Outdoor Shoes for Off-Roading

New Balance and Korean outdoor brand Climb As You Love (CAYL) have joined forces to release a new line of outdoor shoes designed for off-roading adventures. This collaboration marks the continuation of a partnership that began in 2021, with the two brands now launching joint shoes based on the popular New Balance 610 and New Balance Fresh Foam X More Trail v3 models.

The CAYL x New Balance 610 shoes feature a combination of furry “Covert Green” suede, ripstop fabric, and breathable mesh. The heel is adorned with reflective detailing, while the collar and tongue label showcase the CAYL logo with a mountain pattern design.

For those who prefer a more understated look, the CAYL x New Balance Fresh Foam More Trail v3 shoes come in gray and black hues. Reflective elements have been added to the iconic “N” logo on both sides, as well as the toe and heel sections. The brand logo is printed on the heel of the shoe. These shoes are equipped with a Fresh Foam cushioning midsole and a Vibram outsole, providing enhanced comfort and mobility performance.

The highly anticipated New Balance x CAYL joint series will be launching in South Korea on October 1st. Outdoor enthusiasts and fans of both brands can look forward to experiencing the innovative designs and performance features offered by this exciting collaboration. Stay tuned for further updates on this release.

