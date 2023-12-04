New Balance and District Vision Collaborate on New Capsule Series for Outdoor Sports

New Balance and District Vision Collaborate on New Capsule Series

In an exciting development for sportswear enthusiasts, New Balance has announced a new joint capsule series with District Vision. The collaboration comes on the heels of the launch of the new color “Sepia Stone” of the 990v6 shoes.

The theme of the series revolves around outdoor sports, with a focus on high-end running shoes. The shoes are based on New Balance’s Fresh Foam technology, featuring a dark-colored Fresh Foam on the heel and rear side covering.

In addition to the shoes, the collaboration also includes clothing and accessories such as sports jackets, tight shorts, and sunglasses. Of particular note is the sports jacket, which is windproof, waterproof, and made of environmentally friendly materials. The jacket is available in a bright red “Goji” color scheme and is extremely lightweight.

This joint capsule series is sure to be a hit among sports enthusiasts and fashion-conscious individuals alike, with its combination of high-performance footwear and stylish, functional apparel. Stay tuned for the release of this exciting new collaboration from New Balance and District Vision.

Share this: Facebook

X

