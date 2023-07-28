New Balance and Stone Island Collaborate to Create Revolutionary FuelCellC_1 Shoe

New Balance Tokyo Design Studio and Stone Island have announced their latest collaboration, the FuelCell C_1 sneaker. The partnership between the two brands highlights their commitment to innovation and craftsmanship in product design.

New Balance Tokyo Design Studio has gained recognition for its exquisite craftsmanship and focus on transforming lifestyle. Its forward-looking design has broken boundaries between innovation and trends. Stone Island, on the other hand, is known for its relentless research on fibers and fabrics, resulting in powerful and innovative products.

The lead designer of New Balance footwear, James Lee, expressed that both brands share a dedication to innovation and craftsmanship. This shared commitment led to the creation of their revolutionary new product, the FuelCell C_1.

The FuelCell C_1 is the third collaboration between New Balance Tokyo Design Studio and Stone Island. It features a silhouette design that bridges the gap between artificial materials and cotton elements, using knitted fabrics made of non-traditional synthetic cotton. The shoe showcases an unassuming wild charm with its extended outsole, providing balance and energy rebound.

The FuelCell C_1 showcases the distinct design elements of both brands. It features an engineered knit upper that combines synthetic fibers and cotton sand-colored fabric materials with suede stitching. The iconic fabric graphic pattern of Stone Island is displayed on the shoe body, along with the brand’s classic compass logo on the heel. A magnetic closure fast lacing system adds practicality and functional details.

The shoe’s midsole utilizes the FuelCell supercritical foam technology paired with EnergyArc energy arch bridge technology, providing energy storage and rebound feedback. The collaboration highlights the cutting-edge technology and aesthetic philosophy of both brands.

Silvio Rivetti, Stone Island design director, expressed his admiration for the uncompromising standards of both brands and their continuous pursuit of craftsmanship and technological innovation. The FuelCell C_1 is the result of their collaborative efforts and represents the partnership between New Balance and Stone Island.

The FuelCell C_1 will be available for purchase on StoneIsland.com and select Stone Island stores on July 25, 2023. It will be officially released in mainland China on July 29, 2023, through New Balance official channels and cooperation channels, with a price of 2099 yuan.

New Balance is a century-old jogging shoe brand known for its commitment to manufacturing excellence and breakthroughs. Stone Island, founded in 1982, is a men’s activewear brand renowned for its research and functionality. Tokyo Design Studio New Balance is a design team dedicated to providing technical support and conveying the brand’s aesthetic concepts.

The collaboration between New Balance Tokyo Design Studio and Stone Island showcases their dedication to creating high-quality products that push the boundaries of design and functionality.

