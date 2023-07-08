New Balance Collaborates with Concepts for Vibrant 998 Co-Branded Shoes

New Balance Collaborates with Concepts to Launch Co-Branded 998 Shoes

Boston-based sneaker brand, New Balance, continues to make waves in the market with its recent collaborations and new releases. After unveiling the vibrant “Cybernetics Blue” colorway for its 2002R model and partnering with NBA agent Rich Paul for the Forever Yours 550, the brand is now teaming up with Concepts to introduce a new co-branded shoe: the 998.

Although details of the joint project have not been fully revealed, a sneak peek photo provides some insight into the design. The entire silhouette of the shoe is crafted from bold magenta pigskin suede, paired with breathable perforated white leather. The signature N Logo is featured in a soft gray-pink hue, while a touch of elegance is added with a gold-yellow heel pad. This combination of colors adds depth and richness to the overall aesthetic of the shoe. Additionally, the sole incorporates New Balance’s renowned ABZORB cushioning technology to enhance comfort during prolonged wear.

As of now, an official release date for the New Balance x Concepts 998 collaboration has not been announced. Sneaker enthusiasts and New Balance fans alike are advised to stay tuned for further updates and news regarding this highly-anticipated release.

