New Balance Introduces New Colorway for Off-Road Shoe 610T: Phantom/Blacktop

New Balance Introduces New Color Matching for its Popular Off-Road Shoe

New Balance is expanding its popular off-road shoe line with the addition of a new color matching for the New Balance 610T. The latest model, named “Phantom/Blacktop,” features a stylish and functional design that is sure to appeal to outdoor enthusiasts.

First introduced in the 2010s, the New Balance 610T is constructed using a combination of breathable mesh, suede, and textile fabrics. The new “Phantom/Blacktop” color scheme boasts a navy blue and black base, complemented by brown accents on the tongue and spine. The N Logo on both sides is adorned with gray, and the sole incorporates different shades of the “Blacktop” color, adding a unique touch to the overall design.

The new colorway is set to be released on the New Balance official website and select retailers next year, with a retail price of $110 US dollars. Fans of the brand and outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to keep an eye out for its release.

The New Balance 610T “Phantom/Blacktop” combines both style and functionality, making it a must-have for anyone in the market for a reliable off-road shoe. Make sure to stay updated on the latest news and release dates to get your hands on this exciting new model.

