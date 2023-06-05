New Balance joins hands with Aimé Leon Dore to launch the joint model 1906R, interpreting retro aesthetics and interpreting quality life

[June 2023, China]Internationally renowned sports brand New Balance and New York fashion brand Aimé Leon Dore have launched the latest joint shoes. The two parties have given new imagination to the 1906R shoes named after the first year of the New Balance brand and inheriting the retro aesthetics of the millennium.

The inspiration for this cooperation comes from the metallic luster and exaggerated layered design advocated by runners in the early millennium. New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore specially selected the 1906R shoes, which also contain retro aesthetics, as the model this time. It started from the running gene and was loyal to the original intention of the brand for elegant sports life. This is the self-evident tacit understanding between the two parties.

New Balance

Following the aesthetic language of the New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore 860v2 series, this joint name is filled with a retro cream color on the mesh upper of 1906R. The shoes create a harmonious and approachable retro visual impression under the interlacing of different levels of turquoise tones, 1906R’s own metallic luster, and golden N-Logo details. In addition, N-ERGY and ABZORB®, etc. The blessing of technology continues the infinite imagination of New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore on 1906R.

New Balance

It is worth mentioning that the two parties have created a themed short film for this joint project, directed by the famous London filmmaker Walid Labri. In the short film, legendary athlete Steve Olson, 62, wears New Balance running apparel, trots past young runners on the road, and rushes toward the sunset without stopping. Calm” attitude completes the novel tribute to Dad Style.

The new New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore 1906R shoes will be launched on June 3rd in the New Balance applet, Douyin NB GRAY flagship store, some offline stores and cooperation channels. The sale price is 1299 yuan. For more details, please see New Balance Balance official public platform.